As we enter a new year after a challenging one, it is time to start planning for new business goals. Being on top of your business goals can help with keeping priorities on track and take your business to the next level.
How will you ensure your business will grow and have a successful year if you don’t have proper business planning and goal setting. Are you wanting to purchase new inventory or get rid of old? Are you wanting to reach more customers, how will you do that?
There are different business goals that affect day-to-day operations and it can be challenging to identify the right area to make sure your business is successful as possible. Need help setting attainable business goals for 2021? Sign up for our upcoming FREE virtual workshop on “2021 Business Goals: Strategy Workshop for Business Owners” on Jan. 27 from 12-1 p.m. Register by calling our office at 928-317-6151 or email Stephanie.Martinez@azwestern.edu.
Below are a few Facebook comments from local business people on what goals they want to work on for 2021:
• ANNIE PALOMARES RUIZ: I’ve dedicated the majority of this year on education in my field. My goal is to attend virtual dedicated training with experts which will ultimately make me a more reliable source. My plan is to contract directly with the state and finally focus on my business as opposed to working for someone else. I’d like to potentially train 2-3 more people to subcontract. IVONNE JACKSON: Currently taking courses to become a certified lash technician and start a small out of home business.
• REBECA MELGOZA: Stay open.
• MONSE WILKS: Getting some certifications in two fields – my main career choice and my back up/side hustle.
• JOHN AND ANNETTE FACCIPONTE: Full eCommerce site.
• TRISH MARTINEZ: So my goal is to open a private practice then expand some of the other ideas I had talked with you about, many years ago.
Vanessa Castillo is an Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center counselor, digital strategist and social media coach. She can be reached at Vanessa.Castillo@azwestern.edu.