We are in February 2021, yes 2021! Wow did we even have a 2020? All jokes aside, what happened in 2020 was nothing any of us could have dreamed up! Right? Who would have ever thought in their craziest dreams or even worst nightmares that we would have a year like this?
Our lives have all been affected in 2020 – for good, for bad, and for everything in between. And, we can learn from these experiences. We have all learned a lot from 2020 especially those in business.
Here is what I have learned from 2020:
• When change comes, don’t go against it but with it. Pivot your business to adapt to the time.
• Build bridges with those in your industry, don’t break them!
• Make best use of this time to learn, grow and be creative.
• Don’t allow the anxieties of this world rob you of your joy for life! Things will pass, we have a better future ahead of us.
Here are a few Facebook comments from local business people who were asked what they, as entrepreneurs, learned from 2020:
STECAT BODERRES: Don’t get discouraged because things don’t seem to go the right way. See it as an opportunity to grow stronger. Being in the hospitality business at first we had so many cancellations, which was fine because I was getting burned out, but eventually the bookings were coming steady and we were working hard to keep our crew and our guests safe and healthy! We worked as it seemed we were part of the essential workers since we host many in the medical field. So keep moving forward is my 2021 motto!!
JONATHAN LEE PORTER: Breathe.
FRANK SALDANA: As the saying goes, I learned that failure sometimes is the best rehearsal for success.
JOHN COURTIS: Pivot. Pivot. Pivot.
NATASHA NORONHA: Take time to understand trends and know that it takes time to grow.
MICHELE VALENZUELA: Patience and pivoting.
REBECCA MELGOZA: Reinvent yourself, how you run business, but still keep giving the best possible treatment to your customers.
ANGIE KRANZ: Learn new techniques and keep pushing forward.
ASHLEY MACAWILE: Patience and empathy.
TOMI MORENO: Sometimes something happens, something you cannot control.
MARIBEL PAREDES: Don’t stress about the things I can’t change ... tomorrow is a new day to figure it out.
ERIC FROST: Don’t get tunnel vision on only doing one thing. Have multiple streams of income to support your dream.
LUIGI ORTIZ: To enjoy the slow pace.
Vanessa Castillo is an Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center counselor, digital strategist and social media coach. She can be reached at Vanessa.Castillo@azwestern.edu.