AnaBella DeAnda, owner of Mama Bella Hot Sauce, is ready to shoot for the moon. She won the Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour in Yuma on June 3.
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the competition in Yuma for the first time.
In a “Shark Tank” type event at Arizona Western College, entrepreneurs made their business pitches before judges. DeAnda’s pitch landed her in first place, winning her a $2,000 cash prize and a Moonshot scholarship valued at $3,000.
As the winner, DeAnda will compete in the statewide contest in Flagstaff for a $10,000 cash prize on July 28. In addition, participants will get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for their business or product.
DeAnda hopes to use the funding from Moonshot to expand and sell on Amazon and get more machinery to prepare her products. Mama Bella Hot Sauce has been in business for more than 10 years. DeAnda makes salsas, marmalades and other spicy products. Her most popular items are made with habanero peppers.
“I wanted to participate in Moonshot because I’ve been wanting to make some changes in my company,” DeAnda told the Yuma Sun. “I felt this opportunity would help me get a clearer picture of how to go about it.”
She’s “very happy” about winning. “It gives me the confidence to move to the next level of competition in July,” DeAnda said.
“We’re going to be thrilled to see them show up,” noted Moonshot’s CEO and president Scott Hathcock.
Six entrepreneurs competed in the Yuma pitch tour. “Risk takers” from Yuma and La Paz counties with ideas for a product or service were invited to join the competition.
In preparation, participants went through four two-hour workshops provided by AWC Small Business Development Center in which they developed their five-minute pitches and worked on their business plans and financial projections.
“This event amplifies AWC SBDC’s goal of assisting small businesses and ultimately creating jobs in our communities,” said Crystal Mendoza, director of the Small Business Development Center.
The second-place winner was Angel Torres, owner of Zaddyz Cabbiz. Torres saw a need for safety, convenience and comfort in transportation for people bar hopping, tubing and touring in the downtown area. Zaddyz Cabbiz has been in business since September.
Torres won a $1,500 cash prize. With the funding, he wants to buy a second Can-AM to grow his business.
Third-place winner Rachel Canelo is the owner of Modern SKN, a company that offers an array of self-care services to include full body hair removal, eyebrows and eyelash lamination. Modern SKN believes “clients deserve to be treated like royalty.”
Canelo recently expanded Modern SKN and wants to use her $1,000 cash prize to take care of her business and hopefully expand.
Moonshot ended up giving all six participants scholarships. “That means that we will continue to work with all six entrepreneurs for the remainder of the year and really help them get their business on their legs,” Hathcock said.
Moonshot is a 501c3 nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs and economic development groups, originally based out of Flagstaff, “but now we service quite a bit of rural Arizona,” Hathcock said.
“We look forward to returning next year,” he added.