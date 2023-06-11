AnaBella DeAnda, owner of Mama Bella Hot Sauce, is ready to shoot for the moon. She won the Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour in Yuma on June 3.

The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the competition in Yuma for the first time.

