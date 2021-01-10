The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is expanding on the idea of “shop local” with a new campaign. The slogan is “Shop Local. Eat Local. Spend Local. Enjoy Local.”
The campaign begins Feb. 1, and interested businesses are being asked to sign up now.
The campaign is being funded by a $40,000 grant from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program. This grant was funded through Arizona’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund and designed to provide funding to local chambers to implement or expand programs to accelerate local economic recovery.
NOT YOUR TYPICAL SHOP LOCAL CAMPAIGN
Unlike typical Shop Local campaigns, this one is not just for retail. Yuma County nonprofits, gyms, restaurants, movie theaters, attractions and services can participate if they were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or have fewer than 50 employees.
There’s no cost to the business to participate, and they don’t have to be a chamber member. This means that a larger business that is not a chamber member with more than 50 employees can still qualify if they were affected by the pandemic.
As the slogan denotes, the campaign will include more than retail businesses, as many industries have been affected by the pandemic.
“It’s not that we don’t want to help retail, we do. But we want to help restaurants and bars and gyms and nonprofits, anyone who needs help,” said Kim Kahl, the chamber’s executive director.
“It could mean, for example, dry cleaners,” Kahl noted, pointing out that with people working at home and some businesses closed down, many people were not wearing business attire or uniforms and didn’t need to dry clean their clothes.
Nonprofits, such as art centers and community theaters, were also affected because they couldn’t put on normal events or programs.
‘A LITTLE EXTRA LOVE’
A participating business or organization must be able to provide a receipt to the customer for goods or services purchased or financial donations. Customers will then be invited to upload their receipts to a special website that is being created for this campaign. At the beginning of each month, everyone who uploaded a receipt will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to the participating business of their choice.
Chamber members will receive a “little extra love” by being highlighted on the campaign website, and receipts submitted from members will be worth two entries for the drawing instead of just one.
In addition, chamber members who were adversely affected by the pandemic may be selected as one of the weekly featured businesses and will receive additional promotion on the upcoming campaign website LocalYuma.com, the chamber’s social media sites, and the Chamber Chatter radio show.
SIGN UP TO PARTICIPATE
To participate, businesses must fill out a brief form on the chamber’s website. Chamber staff will contact participating businesses to arrange for pickup or delivery of campaign materials, such as a poster, vinyl cling and/or handouts so their customers know where to upload the receipts.
When they sign up, businesses will be asked a few questions designed to help the chamber select the businesses or nonprofits that will be featured each week.
The campaign will run for a year. The grant pays for the first year, however, with support from businesses and the public, the chamber might keep the program running longer.
WHY SHOP LOCAL?
Kahl hopes the campaign will remind Yuma County residents to shop and do things locally and support small businesses “because they need it.”
“These are our neighbors, the people who are supporting the rest of us, they are employing our neighbors,” Kahl said, adding that they also support and donate to the nonprofits.
“Small local businesses are the heart of our community. We need them, and right now so many of them are suffering. I know we all know that, but it won’t hurt to remind them,” she noted.
While shopping online is not wrong, Kahl noted, these merchants weren’t hurt by the pandemic; rather, they benefited. Kahl said that before coming to Yuma, she shopped every day on Amazon and had auto refills for things such as pet food. But now she buys products locally because “the only way for them to remain open is if we continue to be customers.”
OTHER PROGRAMS
The chamber will use grant funds to pay for two other programs:
• Yuma County Restaurant Week – This marketing campaign will focus on the culinary talent in Yuma County. The goal is that for one week in May and one week in September restaurants will offer featured menu items or specials encouraging residents to either dine in or take out, whether it be from an old favorite or someplace new. As far as price point, the chamber will work with the restaurant to see what works for them.
“I would love for them to try something new on their menu for that week. If they decide they will give 10% off the bill, that works too,” Kahl said.
• Employee Recruitment and Retention – The chamber will be expanding partnerships with organizations such as Arizona@Work as well as generating new ones with organizations such as AZ RetailWorks to ensure local businesses have an adequate workforce.
The chamber will also develop relationships with other organizations in an effort to bring even more reduced or free education and training to the workforce. For example, the chamber will purchase an online course for a nationally recognized certification in customer service for 50 businesses.
To sign up for the Shop Local campaign, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6zqg9pw. For more information, visit the news section of yumachamber.org or email Kahl at kimberly@yumachamber.org.