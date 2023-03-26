Showing the way: SBDC helps entrepreneurs start their businesses

The pandemic brought out the entrepreneurial spirit of some Yuma County residents. Pop-up businesses literally popped up, with residents trying to make a living, due to job loss or other circumstances.
Some of these entrepreneurs found out they like owning their own business and decided to make it permanent. But they might not know the steps to legally establish a business.
“What we’re currently finding right now, due to the pandemic, we had a lot of pop-up businesses, which was great, people made it happen. Our entrepreneurs came out and they were working, but a lot of them are unsure of what are the steps to make sure that they are conducting business legally,” noted Crystal Mendoza, director of the Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College.
Mendoza recently provided the Yuma County Board of Supervisors an overview of SBDC resources available to the entrepreneurial communities in Yuma and La Paz counties. She also asked for funding support.
The local SBDC is part of the Arizona Small Business Development Centers network, with the goal of helping to launch, grow and sustain small businesses. The mission is to make an economic impact in the community.
The local center is located at the AWC Downtown Campus, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, where clients receive one-on-one confidential, no-cost counseling sessions for both new and established businesses.
In addition, SBDC also holds workshops in English and Spanish with topics including business licensing and steps to starting a business.
Services are at no cost to the community thanks to support from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Commerce Authority and Arizona Western College.
“Our clients will meet with a business counselor, and they will discuss the goals for their business and assistance as required to be able to meet those goals, followed by regular meetings with a business counselor to ensure that those goals are met or that we’re establishing new goals for businesses,” Mendoza explained.
“We are here to make a long lasting relationship with all of our small businesses,” she added.
Counselors make sure that new businesses are registered and legally conducting business within their municipalities.
“What we’re finding is a lot of our clients are coming in and … they’re not sure of all of the steps that are required to ensure that they are a structured business, that they’re paying their taxes, so we assist them,” Mendoza said.
The counseling sessions are done at the AWC Downtown Center, but counselors are also available at the libraries in Yuma, Wellton and San Luis, as well as Somerton City Hall and Arizona Western College.
The center also disseminates information about available grants, incentives or programs that may benefit clients.
SBDC works very closely with all the economic development directors and specialists within the areas it serves and the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, teaching the Boots to Business module.
The center recently launched a youth entrepreneurial program. “Our youth are future leaders. So we are out there working with our youth to ensure that they know, first of all, what resources are currently available to them at no cost,” Mendoza said.
In addition, for the first time, the SBDC will be hosting the Moonshot Pioneer Pitch in Yuma. “It’s basically like a Shark Tank type of event, although we’re not here to tear down our businesses. We’re here to help them,” she noted.
The center will hold a four-week series to help participants develop their business plan and prepare for the June 3 pitch competition, which will make them eligible to compete for prizes and ultimately a $10,000 scholarship in the statewide contest in Flagstaff.
In September, the center launched the Please Buy Local campaign, or Por Favor Compra Local in Spanish, distributing more than 800 flags and 20 banners throughout the local towns and cities.
“It was a campaign that was launched just to remind our community of the importance of buying local and keeping our money local. It was very, very successful,” Mendoza said.
The center has three team members, Mendoza as director and business counselor, a full-time business counselor and a full-time administrative assistant.
So far this year, the center has helped 396 clients and held 646 counseling sessions. In the last five months, the center secured $26 million in capital formation, which is any type of investment made into a client business as well as any lending that they received with the center’s help.
SBDC has helped 11 start-ups with a sales growth of over $12 million and assisted in the creation of 97 jobs and retention of 74 jobs.
However, Mendoza pointed out a need to increase the center’s budget. The local SBDC is currently getting $608 per client. The SBA funds the center at $110,000 per year, while the Arizona Commerce Authority contributes $32,000, and AWC with a cash match of $110,000, for a total of $252,000 a year.
After salaries and benefits, the center has $20,000 left to cover operational supplies and professional development.
“So we definitely need your support. We need funding,” Mendoza said.
SBDC is looking for a contribution of 40-cents per capita, for a total of $83,000. This will enable the center to hire another full-time business counselor, while still leaving $25,000 for operational supplies.
Mendoza pledged a “great” return on investment, guaranteeing that for every dollar invested in the program, the center will be able to help clients increase sales by $18 as well as access new capital by $14.
Mendoza acknowledged that the SBDC works with but provides a different service than the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, Greater Yuma Economic Development Center and municipal economic development departments.
Supervisor Tony Reyes agreed: “They work on a different level, attracting businesses, and you work on actually providing information to businesses so they can get off the ground so that they can know what to do without having to basically consult with attorneys.”
“It’s difficult to actually sustain a business locally. It’s a challenge,” he added.
For more information, call the AWC SBDC at 928-317-6151.