Visit Yuma, the destination marketing organization for Yuma County, invites people from neighboring, warm weather destinations to “Soak Up Every Minute” and stay in Yuma during the hottest time of the year.
The campaign encourages summer visitors to enjoy Yuma from sunrise to sunset. Known as the sunniest place on earth, Yuma boasts plenty of water access and activities for the thrill- or chill-seeking.
Visit Yuma seeks to increase tourism during summer, a time of year when Yuma’s population decreases due to “snowbirds” heading out of town.
“Visiting in summer means early morning paddles and late night starry skies,” said Marcus Carney, Visit Yuma’s executive director. “Yuma offers opportunities to soak up every minute and we are eager to share our rich culture and welcoming community with visitors.”
The new marketing campaign, funded by the Visit Arizona Initiative administered by Arizona
Office of Tourism, is reaching travelers from Arizona, California and Mexicali markets. The goal is to inspire overnight stays through compelling photography that focuses on undiscovered and unexpected adventures to keep cool.
The campaign highlights Visit Yuma’s website, inviting visitors to plan a “Southwest summer to remember” at YumaSummer.com.
In a presentation to the Board of Supervisors, Carney explained that the organization is shifting its focus from planning events to promoting Yuma County as a year-round destination.
“One of the things that Visit Yuma does, one of the things that we’re tasked with, is telling the story of Yuma out to the world,” he said. “A lot of times we talk to people from Phoenix or San Diego, they have a perception of what Yuma was 25, 30 years ago. And our job at Visit Yuma is to try to kind of change that.”
The best way to understand tourism in Yuma is to examine “heads in beds.” Yuma has 40 hotels with 3,600 rooms.
“That is a lot of rooms,” he said. “We are obviously held up by a really great military here and the border and agriculture. And so Yuma is in a really really unique position compared to other communities of our size.”
Yuma fared better than other communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, when other cities in the state had an occupancy rate of 8-9%, Yuma was at about 30%.
“So Yuma’s really lucky. We maintained a lot of that business. The government travel, that’s something that just did not shut down,” Carney noted.
This year and last year, Yuma’s occupancy rate is higher than it ever has been, and that includes two new recently built hotels.
However, having a lot of hotel rooms has a downside. “One of the problems that we have is, we have a really high high and we have a really low low,” Carney explained.
In July, the occupancy rate is about 40 to 50% occupancy. “That means that our hotels have really seasonal work. It means that they are hiring and letting people go,” Carney said. “It means that the restaurants and the other things that rely on that travel and those folks to be filling the hotel rooms are not needing to hire the servers and the front people, the restaurants and all that kind of stuff.”
With the goal of increasing the number of visitors, thereby increasing total employment, the organization’s sales team, led by Leslie McClendon, works with meeting, tour and event planners to get them to come to Yuma. The effort has been successful. As an example, Carney pointed out Destination America, a tour operator that offers seven-day bus trips with stops in five or six different cities. They stay overnight, do activities and go to restaurants.
This last year, four Destination America tour groups, with 30 to 40 passengers each, visited Yuma. They stayed in hotel rooms for one night, enjoyed dinner and then breakfast and lunch the next day, with some time to shop.
Without including the shopping and other extra spending, these tours from just one company brought in about $40,000 four times over the year. This next year, the tour operator has scheduled 10 tour stops in Yuma. The goal is to increase the tour stops to two nights.
In a change from the past, instead of organizing events, Visit Yuma is now working with other event producers to promote Yuma events and “get that message out to the rest of the world, not Yuma, but people from Phoenix and San Diego and Southern California and the drive market.”
Through billboards and social media, Visit Yuma is pushing its website and an app that lets visitors plan their Yuma vacation. They can download the app and create an itinerary, such as self-guided tours of the murals in town.
Visit Yuma is now working with a marketing and advertising firm called JayRay. In the past, the agency had done all marketing internally. But, as a small organization, it can only pay one employee to do it. On the other hand, JayRay has the resources to “tell the story of what Yuma has going on to a lot of different people than just the few that our internal staff could,” Carney said.
Visit Yuma also produces a visitors guide every year. Because it’s funded primarily by the City of Yuma, it mostly highlights this city. However, the agency wants to focus more on promoting the entire county, including Somerton, San Luis and Wellton.
A lot of its funding comes from the hospitality tax that’s collected through the City of Yuma. But membership is also a part of the organization’s funding. It has about 330 total members, ranging from RV parks to hotels and all the services around hospitality and tourism.
This past year, Visit Yuma received a $124,000 grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism, provided by federal relief funds. Grants were also available for outdoor recreation, golf courses and projects such as outdoor walking paths. With more grants coming this September, Carney offered to walk local event producers through the application process.
One of the things that Visit Yuma is working to improve is “to embrace the community brand a little bit better, represent all the county, better than we had in the past. That’s a really big goal of mine, to try to make sure that we’re not just representing the city of Yuma, but the entire county.”
The organization is trying to “embrace the community brand” at the Visitor Center on Main Street. “We’re trying to do a better job of representing the community as opposed to just being a gift shop with roadside stuff that you buy at any store,” Carney said, noting that the shop now offers more locally made goods, such as MamaBella Hot Sauce or Spirit Mountain Roasting Company.
“That’s what visitors really want to see. They want to be able to take a piece of the community that they’re visiting home with them,” he noted.
As for the Visit Yuma team, Carney said that it is composed of people who are “passionate about their community. That is usually the first thing that you find in tourism, is people that love their community and want to tell the story. And that is most certainly who we have on our team.”