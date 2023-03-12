After successfully completing its first project in Yuma, an international company is taking on more pilot programs for soil and water conservation in Arizona and California.
Desert Control, a Norwegian company, opened its first United States operational base in Yuma on Feb. 24, and has now announced new projects and a growing pipeline.
“Water risk is business risk for farmers and landowners, and solutions to conserve water while improving yields are vital to the future of agriculture,” Ole Kristian Sivertsen, president and CEO of Desert Control, told the Yuma Sun. “Yuma is at the forefront for pioneering solutions that will have global impact. We are proud to be part of this wonderful community.”
In a drying world, the company is working with farmers, growers and landowners facing soil erosion and degradation accelerated by drought and increasing water scarcity.
The company developed a liquid natural clay that improves sandy soil, reduces water usage and yields for agriculture and landscapes. Known by its initials, LNC is a completely natural solution of clay and minerals nearly as thin as water “that can enable sand and degraded soil ecosystems to retain moisture and help farmers save up to 50% of their water, save fertilizers, energy and other inputs while improving productivity,” Siverstsen said.
After 12 years of research and development, followed by four years of testing in the United Arab Emirates, Desert Control launched a five-year study with the University of Arizona at the Yuma County Cooperative Extension in March 2022.
Robert Masson, assistant agriculture extension agent, invited Desert Control to Yuma, pointing out that it has more than 4,000 sun hours per year and soil as sandy as any desert in the world. Masson noted that by acting as a neutral third party, the university is able to help provide testing services and education both to the public and companies and organizations interested in this type of change.
Desert Control’s initial plan was to start commercial activities in the U.S. towards the end of 2023 based on results from the university study. However, the university project progressed significantly faster than expected, with results showing 21-53% higher yields for romaine lettuce grown in LNC-treated soil.
Consequently, driven by the ongoing drought and positive results from the study, the company launched its first commercial pilot project with Limoneira Company starting with 50 trees on a citrus farm in Yuma in July.
The project was completed in three days, and the “instant” water-saving effect led to an interest in expanding the project. In November, Limoneira agreed to extend the project to include 40 acres over two farms in Yuma and Cadiz, California. The Limoneira project for 2,000 trees in Yuma was completed in February, and citrus grower has now opted for a full-scale rollout after harvesting this year’s crop. The complete rollout is expected to start in 2024 and run over 24-36 months.
After successfully completing the first project in the U.S. with Limoneira, Desert Control secured three new projects for commercial pilot programs. It is now working with Five Rivers Cattle Feeding in Wellton-Mohawk, Lemonica Citrus in Calipatria, California, and the golf course Fortuna De Oro in Yuma.
The three newly signed agreements represent significant potential, according to Desert Control. Five Rivers is the world’s largest “cattle feeder,” with farms in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Idaho. The commercial LNC pilot will be carried out on the McElhaney farm in Wellton-Mohawk, which has 1,100 acres of irrigated fields and alfalfa as the main crop for animal feed.
Lemonica Citrus has a 1200-acre citrus farming operation in Calipatria, California, and Fortuna De Oro is a 47-acre golf course in Yuma, located in a desert region with very little rainfall.
Based on positive pilot results, the objectives are to expand LNC deployments for larger-scale rollouts.
The company is also negotiating several additional agreements for similar projects, expected to be signed during 2023.
In preparation for increased activity, two additional LNC production units are being sent to the Yuma. The units are expected to arrive during April and will double production capacity in the U.S.
The long-term goal is to establish local fabrication of LNC production units for the U.S. market to support future growth.