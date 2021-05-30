Editor’s note: This story first appeared in South County Best 2020, a publication of the Yuma Sun.
Adapt or close up shop.
Businesses in San Luis and Somerton faced that option beginning a little more than a year ago when the pandemic reached Yuma County.
Like restaurants around the state, those in the south county that previously catered to large dine-in crowds were left with the choice of serving takeout customers or none at all.
Shops in San Luis that catered to shoppers from across the border absorbed a harsh blow when the pandemic prompted the closure of the U.S. port of entry to all but essential visits by people from Mexico.
Businesses in both cities laid off employees and cut workers’ hours to absorb the economic fallout of COVID-19.
A year later, their bottom lines may not be back to pre-pandemic numbers, but their futures look brighter. The availability of vaccines offer the promise of herd immunity against the coronavirus. Numbers of new coronavirus cases in the county have dropped markedly.
Leticia Aragon, owner of Bella Fashion in San Luis, still hasn’t been able to hire back her one employee, but she says sales are getting better at the clothing boutique in downtown San Luis, next to the border.
“When the pandemic began, sales went down, then went to zero, and after that I had to close for six weeks,” Aragon said. “I had never seen a crisis like this one. There was one in 2007 but not such that sales fell like they did this time.”
A federal loan has helped her cover business costs, she said. “That is what has given me faith to continue. Other (businesses) have benefited from programs to help them retain employees, but what I say is if there are no customers, why do I need employees.”
Monaco, a women’s clothing store on Main Street in downtown San Luis, was similarly hit hard.
“Little by little sales are getting back to normal,” said Polete Palencia, who manages the store. “But there was a drop of more than 50% and it wasn’t just because of the pandemic, but also because almost half of our customers are from Mexico, and they can’t come across.”
She foresees economic recovery accelerating once the port of entry reopens. In March 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection shuttered crossings all along the U.S.-Mexico border to all but essential visitors, and has extended the closure ever month since. The current closure remains in effect until May 21.
Monaco laid off a third of its 12 employees and has relied more heavily on social media and digital tools to generate sales.
For restauranteurs like Ruben Walshe, the theme of economic survival through the pandemic has been “adapt or die.”
Walshe, owner of La Bodega Kitchen and Bar Restaurant, was one of restaurants throughout the state ordered in March 2020 to cease dine-in service amid the pandemic.
“The closure order took us by surprise,” he said. “They told us the same day, and by the following day we were taking orders to go. That was not our strength, because the concept of La Bodega is that diners sit down to enjoy their food and one another’s company. We had to adapt immediately.”
Thanks to a federal loan, Walshe was able to keep all of his 25 employees.
On the other hand, the closure of in-house dining allowed Walshe to do a remodeling and expansion project in the restaurant that had been postponed prior to the pandemic.
Maria Meza, employed by the Factory 2-U, said the San Luis store had to reduce hours for eight employees after sales dropped an estimated 60%.
“Sales fell a lot because the people from Mexico who have visas can’t come across,” she said. “They were a large part of the clientele. The people here prefer to go to shop in Yuma, so even though there was more money from (the federal) stimulus and from tax refunds, that didn’t help us a lot.
“In the 17 years I have been working here, I had never seen anything like this,” she added. “We missed out on traditional sales days like Day of the Child, Mothers’ Day and Christmas, and I think this year is going to be the same, because I can’t foresee when they’ll open the border.”
Jenny Torres, the San Luis economic development manager, says the city will do a poll and study of the pandemic’s impact on businesses, in part to determine how much COVID-19 had to do with the cancelation of 120 business licenses in the city over the past year, and to determine whether those businesses have closed temporarily or for good.
“Some businesses have closed, but we don’t know if they are going to reopen,” she said. “What we do know is that some businesses were struggling even before the pandemic.”
The closure, Torres added, has also had an impact on city coffers. The city levies a sales tax but has no property tax.
“In San Luis we are dependent on sales tax revenue, and nearly 70 percent comes from shoppers who come from Mexico. The problem is that nothing is clear about when the border is going to reopen to them.”
Alex Escobar, owner of Outlet Discount Furniture, said federal stimulus money and state unemployment has helped shore up the local economy.
“Sales have been good because there has been money, but what has been hard for us is delivering merchandise on time, because the suppliers don’t have enough people to work, and that’s because the government is giving them unemployment money.”
Crazy Tamal in Somerton has been hard-hit by the pandemic, said Eliel Hernandez, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Angelina Apodoca.
“It was hard,” he said. “Last year we were closed from February through September. Now the situation is getting back together little by little, but not totally.”
The restaurant opened a year before the pandemic began, he said. “We were just getting on our feet, but when the pandemic arrived, everything went down. We were thinking of closing for good because things were very hard, but we reopened and now we are at least covering our expenses.”
Now if business continues to improve, they expect to rehire an employee they had to lay off.
Hector Tapia, Somerton’s economic development director, said for all the economic pain it caused, the pandemic had one benefit for the city’s businesses.
“They adapted to doing things differently. I believe this brought greater intelligence to the businesses. Now they are better prepared to manage difficult situations.”
Walshe agreed. “The most important lesson (to take from the pandemic) is that we have to be prepared even when there are no signs that something different is coming, to be ready to adapt, and to value the customers and the work they give us as a business.”