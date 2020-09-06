Myth: As an entrepreneur, you won’t have to work so hard or put in such long hours.
Reality: On average, entrepreneurs work far longer hours than employees do – but you’ll likely enjoy it more, because you’re building something of your own.
In Scott Ladin’s experience, running a business is a life-affecting experience that will take up much of the owner’s waking hours, as well as some sleeping hours. The business becomes part of his or her identity.
Ladin, a certified mentor from The SCORE Foundation, cleared up some misunderstandings about what it is to run a business during an Aug. 11 webinar. Titled “The Basics of Starting a Business,” the webinar was part of a series presented by the Arizona Commerce Authority as part of its Small Business Boot Camp & Resource Collective.
The acronym SCORE initially stood for the Service Corps of Retired Executives. Founded in 1964, the nonprofit organization provides free business mentoring services to prospective and established small-business owners in the United States.
Ladin shared information on how to start a business and how to get it right from the start to improve long-term success. The basics he touched on included setting up the business structure and learning what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.
He also shared how SCORE can assist aspiring business owners with free mentoring and low-cost workshops to get them from the idea stage to launch.
Another myth he brought up: My product/service is unique and there is no competition. Reality: There is always competition. It may be in a different form or delivered in a different manner, but it exists, and you need to recognize and deal with it.
An idea may truly be original in the beginning, but it won’t be long before someone copies it, makes it better or makes it different, Ladin said.
The solution is not to ignore the competition, but rather to know the competition and stay one step ahead at all times. There will always be competition, he noted.
More myths vs. realities:
Myth: Business owners can deduct everything, so you won’t have to pay taxes.
Reality: Entrepreneurs do get to subtract business expenses from their gross income, but they still have to pay taxes on their net income. There’s no escaping taxes as a business owner, Ladin said.
Myth: As a business owner, you won’t have a boss.
Reality: You don’t have a boss – you have many: your clients and customers.
Myth: Business owners get to do what they want to do.
Reality: Sure, you’ll do some of what you enjoy –but some of your time will be spent on tasks you find difficult or boring.
Running a business is not like being on an extended vacation. In most cases, if a business owner is not working, they are not earning money and they are not taking care of customers.
IT STARTS WITH AN IDEA
The reasons as to “why” start a business are many. It could be to make money, to have a long-term career and/or to support family. However, for a business to be successful, it should solve a problem or fill a need in the marketplace. It should be clear who will buy or need the product or service and why, Ladin said.
“What is it that you can do better, cheaper or faster?” he asked.
It starts with an idea, but it requires so much more, Ladin added. For example, to run a restaurant, a person needs more than to like cooking and feeding people. The owner must also know how to market and manage people.
Business owners’ varies duties typically include answering phones and handling paperwork, office management and insurance issues; bookkeeping, taxes, payables and receivables; hiring, firing and managing employees; marketing, prospecting for new leads, cold calling, making sales presentations and closing; taking orders, handling complaints and building relationships; manufacturing products or arrange to have them made; handling shipping and warehousing; purchasing and troubleshooting, negotiating leases and maintaining worksites.
The list is long and might seem overwhelming. If a business owner lacks some of the skills needed, he or she needs to acquire them or hire or contract someone who has the needed skills. There are experts who can handle many of the tasks. However, Ladin noted, even if a business owner hires someone, for example, a bookkeeper, they must still know enough about bookkeeping to know that the employee is doing a good job. A business owner must find the balance between doing it all and delegating tasks.
Business owners should also surround themselves with partners who will help them succeed. According to Ladin, the trustworthy team should include a banker, an accountant, an insurance agent and a lawyer.
START OR BUY A BUSINESS?
There are several ways to get into business. A person may start a business from scratch or buy an existing business or a franchise. Each method has its pros and cons. Ladin brought out some of the advantages and disadvantages.
The advantages of starting a business from scratch:
• You’re not hampered by the previous image or equipment of an existing business.
• You can choose your own location, name and logo, and build your own business relationships.
• You can explore new markets and directions.
The disadvantages of starting a business:
• You have no existing customer base to build on.
• You’re taking a bigger risk than if you were buying an existing business.
• Because your business has no track record, it will be harder to find financing.
The advantages of buying an existing business:
• You gain an established customer base, location and supplier relationships.
• The business is a known entity with a proven formula and name recognition.
• You can review the business’s records before buying to make sure it’s profitable.
• Since the business has a track record, it may be easier to obtain financing.
Disadvantages of buying a business:
• Hidden problems with the business could come back to haunt you–such as debts, loans or misrepresentations about profitability.
• The business has a reputation, but is it always a good one?
• The business’s inventory could be obsolete; its assets and/or goodwill could be inflated.
• Employees may be loyal to the former owner, causing management issues.
• There’s no guarantee the business’s success will continue under your ownership.
Advantages to buying a franchise:
• As a franchisee you become part of a system with a well-known image and proven products or services.
• You have the marketing and sales power of the franchisor behind you.
• You get training and guidance from the franchisor.
• You’re part of a network and can turn to other franchisees for help.
Disadvantages of buying a franchise:
• You don’t have as much freedom as an independent business owner.
• You must pay ongoing royalties and other fees.
• You must sign a binding contract that limits your ability to exit the business.
• The franchisor’s problems – whether financial, image or otherwise – are your problems, too.
Another potential situation is a home-based business. Ladin invited potential business owners to weigh the pros and cons.
Advantages of a home-based business:
• Working from home is convenient.
• You save money on commuting, dry cleaning, lunches out and other daily expenses.
• You have a flexible schedule and can work when you want.
• You could gain tax advantages, since you could deduct the portion of your home used for business.
Disadvantages of a home-based business:
• Zoning or deed restrictions may prohibit home-based businesses.
• Working from home can be isolating and lonely.
• As a home-based business, you will have more difficulty finding financing.
• Distractions from family or neighbors may make it hard to work.
• Home-based businesses are often subject to IRS scrutiny.
HELP FROM A MENTOR
SCORE mentors are available to help aspiring business owners understand their options and some of the hurdles they will have to overcome, such as choosing a legal business and tax structure. Other considerations include developing a business plan; startup costs and raising capital; registering trademarks, domain names and patents; and deciding whether to hire employees or contractors.
“At the end of the day, do your research, do your analysis, get the help you need,” Ladin said.
There are three paths aspiring business owners can take: realize their dream, a long and successful career; determine they will keep their day job and do this as a hobby; or determine running a business is really not for them and save themselves time, money and resources.
For more information on SCORE, go to www.score.org. For more information on the ACA Small Business Bootcamp & Resource Collective, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.