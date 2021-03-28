Kimberly Kahl took on the role of executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce in the middle of a pandemic. “A challenge to say the least,” she quipped.
Kahl, who stepped into the position six months ago, reflected on the past year and shared changes expected in the coming months as she addressed the “state of the chamber” during a virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” held March 11.
“Who could have anticipated a year ago how our lives would be changed?” she asked. “At the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, like many organizations, we have seen many changes.”
The chamber switched to virtual events. “We’ve all learned to use online platforms like Zoom and came to expect phrases like ‘you have to unmute yourself’ or ‘Oh! I forgot to unmute myself’ as we realized we were speaking but no one could hear us,” she recalled.
Ribbon cuttings and groundbreaking events still happened, just with fewer people. The chamber even added new events, the Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo in December, and an educational series for retail establishments through a partnership with Arizona Retail Works.
One thing didn’t change, as Kahl noted. “There was still an amazing team at the chamber. Sheryl Hehe, Diana Wise and Tania Pavlak have continued to work tirelessly to serve local businesses in our community under new constraints.”
Another thing that did not change were the relationships the chamber has with local state and federal government agencies and elected officials. “In Yuma County, we are fortunate to have elected officials who are willing to assist and listen to our collective voices,” Kahl said.
As a recent example, she explained to the time when Gov. Ducey announced that grants would be available for restaurants to expand their premises. Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and City Administrator Phil Rodriguez knew about this early in the process and also knew the grants were first-come, first-served. They immediately contacted Kahl to coordinate efforts ensuring local restaurants could apply for the grants as soon as the application window opened.
“Through this process, I discovered there was a piece missing for restaurants in unincorporated areas in Yuma County to apply, so I immediately reached out to the county administrator’s office. They were extremely responsive and the issue was resolved in plenty of time for those restaurants also to apply when the application window opened,” Kahl said.
Kahl meets with elected officials at least monthly and sometimes weekly to ensure these partnerships are maintained for the benefit of businesses in Yuma County.
Earlier this month, the chamber officers and Kahl met to discuss the 20-plus bills currently being considered by the Arizona Legislature and four pieces of legislation on the national level that could affect businesses in Yuma County.
“I will be drafting letters and reaching out to the appropriate elected officials to ensure our voices are heard to prevent anything that would make business harder for you and to promote anything that will assist with Yuma County business success,” Kahl said.
A “big thing” that did not change is the volunteer base. “From our committee members to our ambassadors to our board members, we have an amazing team of volunteers always willing to lend a helping hand. We could not do what we do without them.”
In 2021, members will notice a few changes. In-person events will resume “as soon as it’s safe,” with in-person mixers perhaps resuming at the end of summer. It’s also considering a new in-person event in June, planning a mega mixer expo for mid-September, and will once again host the Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament in December.
“Events that include a meal like Good Morning Yuma and Lunch and Learns are a little more tricky, so no dates have been set for them to resume,” Kahl explained.
Another change centered on the organization’s vision and mission. Board members recently met to discuss a strategic plan to give the chamber “more focus” for the remainder of 2021. The “more focused and simpler” mission statement: “The mission of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is to help Yuma County business to prosper and grow.”
Chamber services are being examined to ensure they align with the mission. “We want to ensure that our resources are being used in the most strategic way possible to achieve our vision of Yuma County being the premier location for successful business in Arizona, and this includes all of Yuma County,” she said.
With the opening of a second chamber office in San Luis last year, the organization will be looking to develop “even greater” partnerships with businesses in San Luis and Somerton to promote businesses there as well.
“This renewed focus on local business success will allow us to be an even greater resource for information on pandemic relief available to small businesses,” Kahl said, noting that currently applications for PPE loans are still being taken.
“We have discovered many small businesses did not apply because they thought they did not qualify. At the chamber, we can either answer your questions or put you in contact with someone who can. Please do not simply assume you did not qualify,” she said.
In addition, more programs may soon be available as small business funding was included in the current stimulus bill in Congress. Kahl also pointed to another COVID-19 relief bill recently introduced in Congress, which specifically provides grants and loans to small businesses in border communities.
Other grants are also available and may be coming soon from multiple sources. As that information becomes available, the chamber will include it on its website and weekly newsletter.
The chamber will also add more education for local businesses. It already increased the Lunch and Learn programs from quarterly to monthly and added courses specific to retail.
And it will soon offer free customer service and sales certification through the National Retail Foundation. Through this program, business owners and key employees can improve their skills in customer service and sales, including understanding the customer life cycle, developing effective strategies to engage customers, assessing customer needs and closing sales.
They will also gain “crucial” workplace skills, including problem solving, working in teams, reading body language and increasing customer satisfaction and retention.
This certification is nationally recognized and appropriate not just for retail but any business that deals directly with customers. Ordinarily the classes and certification exam costs $115, but the chamber has secured licenses to offer training to 50 members at no charge.
In the coming year, the chamber will continue to promote the Shop Local campaign, “or as we call it, the Enjoy Local campaign.” This campaign started through a COVID-19 relief grant offered to Arizona chambers as part of Gov. Ducey’s pandemic relief efforts.
So far 85 businesses have signed up, and the chamber is still signing up more. To participate, a business must either have less than 50 employees or have been affected by the pandemic. Businesses must be able to provide receipts to their customers and work with the chamber by providing a gift card or certificate or $100 credit should a monthly winning customer choose to get the $100 prize from that business.
“We tried to make it as simple for businesses to participate as possible. We also tried to make it simple for consumers. Literally all they have to do is spend money with a participating business, upload their receipt to LocalYuma.com and they’re entered to win,” Kahl explained.
As part of this program, the chamber selects a member business as the Member Business of the Week. This business appears on the homepage of the campaign website, LocalYuma.com and the chamber’s social media channels. The featured business is included in an ad in the Yuma Sun on the first Sunday of the month and the chamber newsletter. The program will continue at least until January 2022.
In May, the chamber will roll out another new program, Yuma County Restaurant Week. Participating businesses will have specials available for just that week. But it won’t be limited to restaurants; it will include bars, attractions and entertainment. Details are still being ironed out.
Kahl concluded her State of the Chamber by thanking “everyone for their support of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce over the past year and the warm welcome I received when starting six months ago.”
She quoted Babe Ruth, who said, “The way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don’t play together, the club won’t be worth a dime.”
“We have amazing individual stars here in Yuma County, but the chamber’s, and indeed, our community’s success can be attributed to how well people have played as a team. It is truly an amazing community. Thank you for allowing me to be part of it,” Kahl said.