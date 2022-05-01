Three Yuma businesses were among those honored during the 2022 Success Awards held at the Arizona State Capitol on April 14.
Takos and Beer and Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood were recognized for exceptional achievement in 2021. The Historic Coronado Motor Hotel was honored as an award-winner from 2020.
Eddie and Yessi Guzman own Takos and Beer, 2071 S. 4th Ave., and Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood, 1951 W. 25th St. They bought Julieanna’s Patio Cafe from longtime owner Julie Fritz Feinberg in 2020.
At that time, “Chef Eddie” said his vision was to keep “much of what has made Julieanna’s so special, like the patio setting, but to bring in the fresh twist,” he said. “My goal is for Julieanna’s to become one of the best steakhouses, not only in Yuma, but also in Arizona. We’re going to ramp up the fine dining to give Yuma a great steakhouse with outstanding cocktails, food and exceptional quality. “
Yvonne Peach runs the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel, located at 233 S 4th Ave. It was built in 1938 with the beams from the old Southern Pacific Railroad Hotel. The hotel originally had a cottage and 14 guest rooms. It expanded several times through the years, with more rooms, a swimming pool and a restaurant now called Yuma Landing Restaurant & Lounge. It was built on the site where the first airplane landed in Arizona on Oct. 25, 1911.
In the 1960s, the Coronado became a charter member of the new brand called Best Western Group. The hotel houses Casa de Coronado Museum, a museum opened inside the cottage, the original hotel lobby, with displays of memorabilia and old photographs of old Yuma.
In total, 28 small businesses from across Arizona were feted at the event. Nearly 300 legislators, business and community leaders attended the high-profile event hosted by the America’s SBDC Arizona Network.
Each of the Success Award winners worked with a Small Business Development Center or an Arizona Procurement Technical Assistance Center in their area. The Yuma honorees worked with the Arizona Western College SBDC.
“The recognition of each of these great businesses is indicative of the vibrant economic ecosystem that we are striving toward here in Yuma and La Paz counties,” said Jim Schuessler, director of the AWC SBDC.
“AWC’s Team SBDC is looking forward to continued support for new and existing business owners to achieve success across Southwest Arizona,” he added.
“Each of the winners has created significant economic impact in their communities by seeking expert advice and assistance,” noted America’s SBDC Arizona Interim State Director Danny Ayala. “SBDC and PTAC services help small businesses grow faster.”
In the past two years, America’s SBDC Arizona helped its clients create or retain almost 11,000 jobs, increase their collective sales by more than $143 million and start 640 new businesses. SBDC counselors also facilitated nearly $276 million in capital formation for new and expanding businesses.
America’s SBDC Arizona Network is an innovative partnership that includes 10 community college districts across Arizona and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The AZSBDC has 10 SBDC centers, additional satellite locations and four Arizona Procurement Technical Assistance Centers). Learn more at www.azsbdc.net.
AZPTAC is a specialty partner program of the AZSBDC Network and is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency. Learn more at www.azptac.com.