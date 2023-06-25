Arizona Public Service is ready for summer 2023, according to Regina Twomey, APS public affairs manager for the Southwest Division
“We have diverse generation resources, adequate fuel supplies, transmission capacity, and we have been working diligently on emergency preparedness,” she said.
Twomey recently shared the APS summer preparedness plan with the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
In 2022, the APS service territory had 17 days of rainfall and 1,107 wildfires that burned more than 125,000 acres.
“The reason why last year our summer prep worked so well is because we had resource planning. We had reserve margins, we had really good community relationships and worked on maintaining reliability and overall preparedness,” Twomey said.
For this year, APS has deployed expanded heat relief programs and energy efficiency, including emergency air conditioning repair assistance, and is working with agencies like the Salvation Army for heat relief and cooling shelters.
From May to October, APS replaced 884 poles lost to storms, some of them in San Luis. The company replaced old wood poles with metal poles “so hopefully that doesn’t happen again this summer,” Twomey noted.
Supervisor Tony Reyes questioned why APS doesn’t replace all wood poles with metal ones. “Why didn’t you replace all the wooden poles when you had in that storm, you had metal poles and then you left some wooden poles. Is there a plan to eventually replace them? They’re like a weak link on the chain,” he said.
Southwest Division Manager Danny Ortega replied that APS replaced all the poles that needed it, “but our data shows wooden poles in this area last longer than the metal poles due to corrosion and the dirt.”
Reyes expressed appreciation for their service in San Luis. “Thank you very much because it isn’t just serviced by one section. It’s serviced by two lines, which means that sometimes you do lose power in one section, but you almost never lose power in the whole city,” he said.
In addition, Ortega noted, APS changed out about 60 poles in the Dateland area this previous fall and winter “just because of the issues we had there, and hopefully it’s better this year.”
Supervisor Darren Simmons commended the company for the work it has done on the east end of the county.
“When they get hit they usually just really get hit hard,” Simmons said. “Dateland usually just gets hammered. Your people do a great job because, I know it’s on the tail end of the Phoenix line, but you do a great job getting out there and getting their power back up and going.”
In 2021, APS saw a peak demand of 7,580 megawatts. In 2022, peak demand was 7,587 megawatts. For 2023, APS expects a peak demand of 8,184, and has 1,201 in reserve, for a total of 9,385 megawatts slated for this summer.
APS is relying on diverse sources for power this summer. Among the resources is a microgrid on the Marine Corps Air Station and a natural gas plant at Yucca.
“And we were lucky enough to receive two battery storage facilities, one in the Foothills and one in Hyder, and those are up and running,” Twomey explained. “We have adequate fuel supplies for all of our generating facilities, conventional generation, fuel contracts are in place and Palo Verde (nuclear plant) has a secure supply of enriched uranium from contracts and inventory through 2026.”
As for preventive maintenance, APS employed technology to more quickly identify and restore outages and completed summer-specific maintenance and patrols and inspections “to make sure that we are being proactive instead of reactive,” Twomey noted.
On the side of operational strategies, APS executed planned outages, implemented extreme heat day procedures and stopped all disconnects in the summer.
“We’re working to maintain sufficient inventory of equipment through the summer so that if we do have any outages we can quickly restore,” Twomey said.
For emergency management, external preparedness and response, APS has set up mutual assistance agreements with neighboring utilities, coordinates a summer operating study with nearby utilities and maintains relationships with fire and emergency management and various federal, state and local agencies.
As far as internal preparedness and response, APS worked on a black start system restoration drill and electric load curtailment plan exercise and continuously conducts disaster recovery plan exercises.
In the area of cybersecurity, APS has put in place risk mitigation processes, external audits and coordination on best practices and standards with industry entities and federal, state and local governments. It also employs third-party experts to ensure that the utility is protecting itself from any cyber threats.
With a focus on the customer, APS changed its Customer Experience Center “to be a human person 24 hours a day so it’s not an automated robot, you will talk to someone,” Twomey said.
Customers can receive outage alerts by text or email through the improved aps.com outage center and interactive outage map.
“The outage map on our website has been a big project for us. You can download it through the app as well to have real-time data,” Twomey said. “So if you have an outage and it’s not there, that means it hasn’t been reported yet. Make sure you call it in or text me or Danny, but it’ll also let you know in real time when your power is going to come back on.”
The utility also shares educational information, such as summer safety tips and information about monsoons and outages, through emails, text and mailers.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi also expressed appreciation for the company’s service. “I grew up on the avenues and I lived on the avenues for a very long time, and it never fails, the avenues go out every time we have a storm, and you always get them back up and running within a couple, three hours. So thank you because it’s in the middle of the summer and it’s hot and humid.”
For more information, go to www.aps.com.