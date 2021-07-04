Yuma County is known for being “sunny and warm.” Yes, it’s been called the “sunniest place on Earth,” but it doesn’t just refer to the weather.
“The spirit of hospitality in Yuma is strong,” noted Linda Morgan, executive director of Visit Yuma in a message to supporters.
As a matter of fact, this past year the visitors bureau introduced a campaign dubbed “Sunny and Warm” to highlight not only endless outdoor opportunities but Yuma’s “warm, welcoming community year-round.” The motto encouraged visitors to “Plan for Sunny and Warm when you are ready to experience Yuma, Arizona.”
In the Visit Yuma annual report for fiscal year 2020/21 presented during a breakfast meeting held June 24 at Yuma Golf and Country Club, the organization reminded attendees that as Yuma moves into economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism is the third largest economic driver, creating jobs and bringing in lots of tax dollars that make Yuma a better place to live.
“Be a tourist in your own community so you can tell others about the wonders of Yuma. Be the conduit that moves Yuma to be on everyone’s must-visit list,” the organization noted.
Keynote speaker Kim Sabow, president and CEO of Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association’s, presented a similar message in her talk “Tourism: The Cornerstone of Arizona’s Economy.” Sabow was accompanied by Karin Jimenez, vice president of operations and industry relations and a former resident of Yuma and San Luis.
Morgan pointed out that as the community moves in the direction of safe travel, in-person meetings, hugs and handshakes and a more “normal” state of being, “we are reminded that we will never fully return to where we once were and maybe that is not all bad. Change is inevitable and requires us to be flexible and seek out new opportunities to do things differently than we did before. Hard times often bring possibilities that we could not have imagined.”
She noted that people may travel a little differently, but they will travel, and Yuma is poised to welcome them. “Our hotels and RV parks are eager to show off their new and improved processes to keep travelers safe. Restaurants and attractions are busy preparing for better days through training and managing the flow of customers. Visit Yuma will be traveling to trade shows to prompt Yuma again and the Visitor Information Center is ready to welcome visitors to Yuma in its new location.”
Morgan added: “COVID-19 has taught us that family and friends matter more than we thought. We are social creatures and we need social interaction. Yumans stepped up to help each other with whatever resources they had available. Through the darkest days we saw kindness and compassion in many forms.”
She invited the community to join her and the Visit Yuma board of directors and team “in helping Yuma back to prosperity by supporting local businesses that support tourism. The local economy is strengthened when businesses do well.”
Although an unusual year, Visit Yuma still stayed busy. The organization hosted four Ag to Art Markets which attracted 600 attendees. Yuma’s twist on a farmer’s market, “Ag to Art Market: Feeding the Body and Soul” brought together farmers and artists to showcase their passion for all things agriculture and art.
Visit Yuma held five Date Night Dinners with the participation of 143 attendees. The dinners featured Chef Alex Trujillo, Imperial Date Gardens and Bard Valley Date Growers Association and were named one of the Top 20 World’s Unique Dining Experiences by Fodor’s Travel.
Two History Dinners, hosted by Tina Clark and Chathy Reeves at the historic St. Paul’s Cultural Center, attracted 35 attendees. The one-of-a-kind culinary events celebrated the best of local dishes and farm-fresh produce with a Mexican flair.
For National Travel and Tourism Week May 2-8, Visit Yuma celebrated the “Power of Travel” by spotlighting the critical role that travel plays in driving economic recovery efforts and building a path forward. The agency invited “celebrity” Yumans to share their best and worst travel experiences, with the stories posted on social media.
Last summer, Visit Yuma moved to a new home at 264 S. Main St. The new Visitors Information Center has since welcomed 8,000 visitors. The new location allows the agency to capture visitors and locals who frequent the downtown area.
The center also offers gifts and souvenirs as well as area maps and other information about Yuma. Individuals are warmly greeted while they learn about things to do and see. The helpful staff is always ready to help a visitor find something exciting to do.
Visit Yuma, in partnership with Arizona Game and Fish and Sprague’s Sports, once again headed up the Post Season Dove Hunt Cleanup on Sept. 19. More than 50 volunteers came together to clean up hunting areas. Visit Yuma also provided welcome bags to dove hunters.
Visit Yuma represented a little different this year at conventions and groups. Due to COVID-19, the agency was only able to attend two in-person conventions and one virtual. However, these shows resulted in 80 in-person and 32 virtual one-on-one planning sessions with prospective domestic and international travel planners. These sessions resulted in 4,119 rooms booked through the end of May.
This year, with so many sporting teams looking to neighboring states, Visit Yuma was able to support local hoteliers through sports tourism. Of the 4,119 booked rooms, 3,434 were related to sporting events.
The Visit Yuma Widget mobile app, designed as a way to make planning a trip through Yuma as easy as clicking on a location and selecting “route,” had more than 700 downloads and 22,000 page views.
The VisitYuma.com website, which highlights all the attractions and things to do in Yuma, continued to do well. The website contains a complete list of events, and with the ability to purchase tickets for those events, the website makes it easy for travelers to plan their visits.
In addition, Visit Yuma worked with the Arizona Film Commission and facilitated the efforts of production companies interested in filming in the Yuma area. This year, the agency assisted with the production of Ghost Brothers, a political ad and a PBS TV series, resulting in nine production days and three filming permits.
In the past year, Visit Yuma increased its audience across all social media platforms by 11.3% and saw a significant increase of 29.6% in followers on Instagram. As of June 22, Visit Yuma had 21,675 followers across all platforms, an increase of 11.3% from last year. As the fiscal year wound down, Visit Yuma social media generated 2.13 million impressions.
The agency uses social media to highlight “what is great about Yuma, its events, activities and attractions, and to bring attention to member businesses, organizations and community partners.”
Having announced her retirement effective July 30, this will be Morgan’s last annual report.
“It is bittersweet. I have enjoyed getting to know all of you and hope to continue our relationships. We all make a difference when we work together to promote Yuma,” she said.