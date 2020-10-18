Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories addressing what businesses can do when disaster strikes.
What will you do if disaster strikes your business in the middle of a workday? Will your business completely shut down? How will you respond? Do you have a plan in place in case of an emergency?
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center held a question-and-answer webinar titled During Disasters,” which focused on several scenarios and what businesses can do to address them.
Director Randy Nelson proposed the idea after seeing local businesses struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. He wondered how they would have reacted if they had known 90 days ahead that the pandemic would strike. How would they have prepared? What would they have done differently?
In the webinar Nelson and his staff answer a series of questions on how businesses can handle different scenarios and prepare ahead of time – before disaster strikes.
The roughly 50-minute webinar is available on YouTube. It features Nelson; Casandra Martinez, business analyst and procurement specialist; and Vanessa Castillo, senior business analyst; with Robert Theobald, small business ombudsman with the Arizona Commerce Authority, as moderator.
This story addresses a portion of the questions and answers given by the SBDC team.
What if the power goes out; does your business go out with it?
Martinez noted that first and foremost, the business owner or manager should make sure that everybody in the building is safe and accounted for, including customers, employees, the delivery man, whoever might be in the facility. Also check elevators, stairwells and behind closed doors with locks that depend on electricity.
Then contact the utility company, report the outage, and find out the estimated time of restoration or any other information they can share.
Next, use either a mobile device or hotspot to complete critical functions, like sending out a mass email to let people know the business is down because of a power outage or the scheduled meeting in the facility will have to be canceled. It’s important to let key customers know of the situation.
Power outages are common in Arizona, especially during the monsoons. Prepare for this by developing an emergency plan and training employees so they know what to do in the event this happens.
It’s a good idea to invest in a generator and surge protector to keep key machinery going. Think about investing in safety systems that are battery operated, such as lights, sprinklers and signs so they can stay on even without electricity.
What if the software you use to operate your business gets corrupted?
Castillo pointed out that this happens often in business, sometimes involving an accounting software or the customer relationship management (CRM) system.
“The first thing is to stay calm. This is not the time to panic because then you’re not calm enough to look at all your options,” Castillo said.
The business owner or manager should evaluate their options and try to recall what the technician or company that sold them the software told them to do if this ever happened.
An option is using a data recovery tool, which in many cases is able to fix corrupted files. To find out if this is a possibility, contact an information technology expert or the company that sold the software. They might be able to send information on how to solve the problem.
To avoid this scenario, it’s a good idea to “always, always back up your data regularly,” Castillo said, adding that every software has a backup system so data can be restored if corrupted.
Another important action is to update software. Castillo noted that some companies ignore update notices, but without updates, the software will eventually stop working or not work correctly.
Lastly, research and select a different software option to have as a backup in case the current software expires or no longer works. This way the business can immediately transition into the new software.
What if you have a data breach resulting from a cyberattack?
“This is potentially a little more serious than a corrupted software because somebody’s evading your computer systems, maybe stealing the information,” Nelson said.
First, confirm the breach and find out what information has been taken. Businesses often deal with confidential information from vendors and customers.
“You have a responsibility to protect them,” Nelson noted.
The owner or manager should then change and strengthen their online passwords. “That’s one of the entryways,” he added.
The business should continue monitoring their accounts, from Facebook and email to the accounting system. If hackers broke into one, there’s a chance they might have broken into other accounts.
To prevent this scenario, a business should look at upgrading the security. “Go to your IPN or encryption model and make sure the password isn’t 123456 anymore,” Nelson added. “We have to get a little more sophisticated.”
Also, look into investing into an offsite backup system. “You have to have more than one place to hold all this information in case it gets corrupted. They have software out there for online protection and security,” he explained.
As a prevention measure, train employees “on what not to click on.” Employees regularly get spam or malware via email that asks them to click on a link “and all of a sudden that allows access to your computer,” Nelson said. “It’s very simple. Start training your people on not doing the bad things that corrupt your computers.”
What if a piece of hardware that is central to your business fails?
Immediately determine why it failed,” Martinez said. Was it sabotage, malware, fire, overheating?
Then determine what areas of the business will be impacted by this failure – the accounting system? The security system? “Where exactly is it going to hit you the hardest?”
Next, review the purchase agreement and warranty to see if the replacement is covered. If not, get one in to replace it as soon as possible to minimize downtime.
It’s necessary to plan ahead for possible malfunctions. Invest in the resources and manpower to perform and restore safe backups.
“Backups are going to be key here because it will reduce the amount of data and things that you potentially have lost,” Martinez said.
In addition, develop a hardware refresh schedule to make sure that every piece of hardware has a lifecycle, after which it will need to be replaced.
“That lifecycle, unfortunately, is not always as long as we’d like it to be. We need to pay attention to that so we’re ahead of the game instead of using obsolete programs and hardware that will no longer serve us,” Martinez noted.
And lastly, negotiate the terms and agreements in the purchases and warranties to ensure overnight delivery or same-day delivery of replacement parts at no additional cost and installation.
The next part of the series will focus on what to do if fire or flood destroys a facility; a product is deemed unsafe or must be recalled; a key employee quits or is no longer able to work; a process or tool that is unique to a company that provides a competitive advantage gets leaked out to a competitor; and a company’s largest customer orders double or triple the normal product and wants it delivered on a normal timeframe.