For the first time ever, the Southwest Agriculture Summit set for this week is being held as a virtual event. As has happened with many events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SWAG committee and its organizer, the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, decided to host this year’s summit online.
“As sad as we are not to see everyone in person, we believe strongly that this was the safest and smartest decision this year,” stated Mike Pasquinelli, president of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association.
There’s a perk to having a virtual event. Attendees can attend all sessions, instead of having to pick and choose, with a chance to rewatch or watch something different when the sessions are replayed next month.
It’s only fitting that the Southwest’s premier agriculture industry summit originates in Yuma, the Lettuce Capital of the World. Participants are expected to attend from Arizona, California, New Mexico and northern Mexico. Organizers want to bring them knowledge and showcase innovation to agriculture in the desert regions “and continue to make this area known throughout the world for the quality products that are grown here.”
In addition to continuing education opportunities, the summit provides a chance “to learn what others are doing in the industry and ways we can all work together.” In partnership with the University of Arizona, Arizona Western College and Yuma County Farm Bureau, the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association strives to provide “current content that growers will directly apply to their present cultural and management practices.”
The summit will feature world-renowned experts who will touch on topics such as irrigation management, immigration reform, fresh produce safety, crop protection, energy conservation, and new cropping technology.
“The success of the summit has always been a result of a collaboration among our agricultural industry leaders, our Southwest Agriculture Summit sponsors and university research, teaching and extension faculty,” Pasquinelli explained.
“We build on the past 72 years of Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association’s membership as well as the Yuma County Farm Bureau’s general agricultural leadership. United, we have created the premier agricultural event that encompasses virtually every aspect of scientific, technical and practical crop production and related fields,” he added.
Pasquinelli pointed out that Yuma agriculture recognizes the unique role that AWC and the U of A play in both preparing students for the workplace and enhancing the skills of professionals already on the job.
“In this light, we welcome local students to our 2021 virtual conference as well, and invite them to see for themselves, that agriculture is certainly more than farming,” Pasquinelli said.
The summit kicked off on Saturday with the “Bring the Harvest Home” dinner on Facebook Live, which featured the welcome, prayer, National Anthem and scholarship announcements.
The Jacob Louis Daily Memorial Golf Tournament and Lunch will take place at noon Tuesday at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Club.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, virtual keynote speakers Mike Pearson and Max Armstrong, the hosts of RFD TV’s “This Week in Agribusiness,” will focus on “What’s Driving Agriculture in the Year Ahead?” They will take attendees on an entertaining journey – a look ahead at the outlook for the farm markets – and global trends impacting these markets.
Afterward, attendees will have the chance to “sit in” on a variety of virtual breakout sessions and discussions. Some of the topics include: Regulatory Integrated Pest Management; Vegetable Integrated Pest Management; Forensic Agronomy; Thrips and INSV in Salinas; Water Management; Nutrient Management; Alfalfa/Weeds; Ag Mechanization; Soil Health; Applicator Training; Field Crops Agronomy/Integrated Pest Management; Ag Meteorology; and Food Safety.
The morning breakout sessions will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by the afternoon breakout sessions at 1:30 p.m. Continuing education credits will be available. The virtual breakout sessions will be replayed for additional continuing education opportunities on Wednesday, March 3.
The daily schedule, registration and more information can be found at www.SwagSummit.com.