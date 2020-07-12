With or without a pandemic, some things never change. People still eat three times a day.
Agriculture was designated an essential business and has continued to produce the food needed by the nation. That’s good news for Yuma, which has an economy that largely relies on the agricultural industry.
“That part hasn’t changed. Agriculture keeps working hard to provide for you, the public out there,” said Paul Brierley, executive director of University of Arizona Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture.
Brierley reviewed what’s going on with agriculture and some of the challenges the industry is facing during the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning, Yuma!” virtual program on Thursday.
Yuma agriculture supplies about 80% of the winter leafy green vegetables for the U.S. and Canada from November through March. It’s in the top 0.1% of U.S. counties in crop sales for vegetables and top 0.5% for all agricultural products.
“There’s a lot of other things we produce besides those veggies we’re famous for,” Brierley noted.
For example, Yuma County is one of the top producing areas of Medjool dates in the world, with more than 5,000 acres dedicated to growing the fruit. In the summer, Yuma and Arizona also produces Durum wheat, which is exported to Italy, cantaloupes, watermelons and other fruits.
About 150 different year-round crops contribute $3.2 billion to Yuma’s economy. “Some of which I don’t even recognize or know what they are, and one of the reasons is seed crops. We grow a lot of seed crops to produce the seeds for other areas to grow a crop,” Brierley said.
Industrial hemp, a new crop with a lot of industrial uses, is now grown here. “It’s in the same family as cannabis or marijuana, but it won’t get you high. If you see it in the field, don’t try to smoke it, it won’t get you high,” he quipped.
Brierley noted that there’s a lot of excitement around hemp. “The growers are always looking for something new, especially if it can be a rotation crop outside of the vegetable season, if it uses less water, does something good for the soil and, of course, it has to have a good market. So you’ll see more of that growing as time goes by,” Brierley said.
Agriculture directly contributes 1 in 5 jobs and effects 1 in 4 jobs in Yuma County. “We all have a vested interest in making sure this industry is healthy because it’s what makes Yuma County’s economy healthy,” Brierley said, adding that YCEDA works with the chamber and local businesses “because almost every kind of business here has some touchpoint with agriculture, whether it’s equipment dealers, labor contractors, cooling facilities, trucking, the boxmakers, the car dealers, the restaurants, seed dealers, all these things are impacted and largely depend on agriculture.”
A WORLD-CLASS AGRICULTURAL CENTER
A few factors came together to make Yuma a world-class agricultural center. The area has 230,000 acres of fertile soil and a year-round growing season with most acreage producing at least two crops.
“It’s not desert sand, like people might think. It’s wonderful dirt that’s been brought by the Colorado River over the ages. It’s been flooding and receding and putting out all that silt out there, and it’s nice fertile soil,” Brierley explained.
Yuma also has an available workforce, thanks to its proximity to Mexico, and senior water rights. “We don’t do anything with water,” Brierley noted. “Yuma is lucky to have very senior rights on the Colorado River. We need to be watchful and protect those, but with those, we’re able to produce the crops that America needs.”
Local farmers are willing to explore and use technology. “We’ve got a great farming community here that is always looking for the next best thing and the better way to do it,” he noted.
The industry has great business and community support. “It’s not like that in a lot of the country, and that’s very much appreciated by the ag industry and helps make it a success,” Brierley added.
Yuma has one of the most efficient irrigation networks in the world, with growers using 18% less water than in 1975, and in that time, the lettuce production nearly doubled from 1970-2010.
“Any place you can get the most crop for drop is the place you ought to be farming. When people say, oh why are you farming in the desert, just remind them this water in the Colorado River it’s going to be used somewhere, why not use it in the place that’s the most reliable, most productive place to do that?”
INDUSTRY FACING SOME CHALLENGES
However, the industry is still facing some challenges related to food safety, COVID-19, water, soil health, plant disease, labor/immigration, pests, weeds, weather and ag tech, such as remote sensing and drones/robotics.
“The industry does so much behind the scenes to keep this product safe. It’s a challenge because people don’t cook this product, so these e-coli and things like that, you can’t see them, you can’t smell them, you can’t taste them, yet you’ve got to keep them out. The industry is doing amazing things to keep that food safe,” Brierley explained, adding that this involves research, growing practices, grower training, government inspections and technology.
Crops are perishable, yet they’re needed everyday in grocery stores. “It takes a lot to do that. Upwards of 1,500 refrigerated trucks a day roll out of here every day, taking that product to where it needs to be,” he noted.
COVID-19 has impacted the markets. Half of the produce goes to retail and the half to the food industry, which includes restaurants, hotels, airlines, conference centers and schools.
“Half of that market just disappeared overnight when everything shut down due to COVID,” Brierley said. “You saw shortages in your grocery market, and that’s a shame because the crop was there, the product was there, it just couldn’t get through the supply chain … A lot of crops got disked under, milk got dumped out. It was really sad knowing there was a need and there was the supply, but it couldn’t get there.” He explained that the produce grown for retail is packaged differently and it couldn’t be changed overnight.
With COVID-19, a lot of changes were made to protect workers, who work close together, travel together and, in some cases, live together. “One bit of good news is that the FDA came out and said that this disease is not transmitted in food,” Brierley noted.
Yuma has great water rights, but it’s at the end of the Colorado River, the last one to have access to the water. Brierley cautioned that Yuma needs to stay vigilant to protect those water rights.
“There’s also work that needs to be done in irrigation efficiency and making sure the quality is there … whether it’s the salinity in the water or pathogens that come in the water,” he said.
With tens of thousands of people working in the fields, labor and immigration are always a big deal. It’s an aging workforce, and less people want to do this work. The industry is also facing border crossing complications, which affect the 15,000 people who cross every day to work in the fields and then go home at night. Growers worry about border closures and visa programs that are getting harder to work with.
With that comes automation technology. “It’s not a matter of getting rid of jobs, but a matter (of)how do you keep producing when you don’t have the workforce that you’re used to having?”
Remote sensing, drones, robotics and satellites allow farmers to know what’s going on in the fields in real time so they can make quick decisions.
These kinds of technology require broadband. The industry is working with a coalition in Yuma to get better broadband service in Yuma, especially in the very rural areas where most ag fields are located.
“Without broadband, it’s a nonstarter,” Brierley said.
He pointed to a quote by Dr. George Frisvold: “Yuma is a unique national center of agricultural production. Yuma is to agriculture what Napa is to wine and Silicon Valley is to computer technology.”
Then he added: “We really believe we have that opportunity here in Yuma to keep pushing that envelope and do world-class ag tech development.”