Yuma researchers to help track deadly fungus in wastewater

Beyond COVID-19, the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture has expanded its wastewater monitoring program to help its community deal with other public health concerns such as influenza; respiratory syntactical virus, known as RSV, and now the drug-resistant fungus Candida auris.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YCEDA

During the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists employed every tool in the public health arsenal to help predict when and where outbreaks may strike – including monitoring sewage. Wastewater-based epidemiology, as it would come to be known, garnered national attention in the University of Arizona’s effort to bring students back to the classroom.

And in Yuma County, where 90% of the nation’s wintertime vegetables are grown, wastewater monitoring helped keep the agriculture industry operational during the pandemic.

