Three Yuma women will be recognized for their lifetime achievements and contributions to the community at the HerStory Tea Party hosted by the Territorial Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.
Recipients of this year’s award are Janet Jones, Reetika Dhawan and Shanen L. Aranmór, who will present their life stories at ABWA’s third annual TeaParty on Sunday, April 16, at the Yuma Civic Center Patio, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 pm.
Tickets are $30 per person or $275 for a table of 10. Buy tickets at www.yumaabwa.org. Tickets will include a buffet brunch, mimosas, tea or coffee, raffle prizes, shopping in a silent auction, photo booth and a concert presented by the Yuma Orchestra Association String Ambassadors, which is conducted by Jones, one of the award recipients.
The special event is designed to inspire, encourage and strengthen women. Attendees will enjoy brunch while the HerStory award recipients share their unique life stories and lessons learned. Guests are invited to dress up in tea party finery: dresses, hats and gloves.
All proceeds from HerStory will go to education scholarships for women in Yuma, which includes young women applying for college or university, women retraining to return to the workforce and professionals seeking new career paths.
The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.
“HerStory began with several women who are passionate about making pathways for women in our community to learn, grow and succeed personally and professionally. ABWA is a wonderful organization that connects women through friendships and peers both locally and nationally to do just that,” said Cathy Henson, the chapter’s vice president.
She noted that HerStory facilitates those goals as women meet in a tea party setting to hear from notable women recognized for their life achievements, contributions to the community and legacies left to future generations.
“To this day, I remember the words of wisdom, experiences and stories from the very first three HerStory women who shared their personal life stories three years ago. Their words have helped me while balancing life as a working mom and community volunteer. I’m grateful to those women for having the courage to share their stories in a public setting, and I hope many women will be equally inspired and strengthened for their journeys this year,” Henson added.
The ABWA chapter shared the following information about this year’s recipients:
Jones is orchestra conductor at Yuma Union High School District and accompanist, orchestra conductor at Arizona Western College. She is also conductor for the Yuma Civic Orchestra, Yuma Civic Light Orchestra and String Ambassadors.
She studied music in the San Diego area, performing with the San Diego Civic Youth Orchestra and the California All-state Orchestra.
Jones holds a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University and a master’s with emphasis in string education from Arizona State University . She is certified by the American String Teachers Association and the State of Arizona Department of Education.
She has been a charter member of the Yuma Orchestra Association since 1976, a member of the Arizona String Teacher Association, Arizona Music Educator Association, Music Educators National Conference and the Yuma County Music Educator Association.
Dhawan is vice president of workforce development and career and technical education at Arizona Western College.
Her education includes a bachelor’s degree in math, physics and chemistry; a bachelor’s degree in teaching sciences, a master’s in physics and a master’s in applied math.
Dhawan has experience in teaching as well as leadership. She has been teaching at the college and university level for 19 years and has taught for the AWC Math and Engineering department, including higher level math courses. She has also taught courses in statistics, astronomy and physics.
Before advancing to dean, she served as the division chair for Math and Engineering at AWC for three years. She also created a successful learning center in her home city in India for math, physics and engineering.
Dhawan’s experience includes working effectively with a diverse student body and staff, planning, prioritizing, problem solving, handling multiple projects, meeting deadlines, managing budgets and preparing students for success.
Aranmór is “chief wellness welder” at Weld Like A Girl. Mental health counselor and former college professor of wellness and psychology, She began working on metal sculpture and fabrication while seeking stress management techniques to share with her students.
Beginning her metalsmithing journey through blacksmithing, Aranmór continued to pursue classes and eventually a degree in welding technology until it became apparent she had a real passion for welding and forming metals.
She discovered that cutting and welding solid steel builds confidence and improves self-esteem.
Aranmór eventually taught various community college welding classes in Arizona. She then spent nearly six years as the western regional trainer at Miller Electric, one of the primary manufacturers of welding equipment in the United States.
During that time, Aranmór also became a certified welding inspector and certified welding educator. She currently serves on two committees for the American Welding Society, the Membership Committee and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Aranmór also serves as a chair for NationalSkillsUSA in the Welding Sculpture Competition.