Three Yuma women will be recognized for their lifetime achievements and contributions to the community at the HerStory Tea Party hosted by the Territorial Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.

Recipients of this year’s award are Janet Jones, Reetika Dhawan and Shanen L. Aranmór, who will present their life stories at ABWA’s third annual TeaParty on Sunday, April 16, at the Yuma Civic Center Patio, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 pm.

