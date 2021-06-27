After more than 40 years in the banking and financial services industry, Terry W. Frydenlund will set aside spreadsheets for a fishing rod as he retires as the chief executive officer of 1st Bank Yuma. His last day is June 30.
Frydenlund was born in Sikeston, Missouri, and traveled all over the western United States with his family until he was 11, when they settled down in Lamar, Colorado. He has lived in every state west of the Mississippi River, except California, Oregon and Washington, and five states east of the Mississippi. He lived in Lamar until 1986 when he moved to Yuma, Colorado.
Frydenlund began his career in finance in 1976 as an account representative with the Associates Financial Services in Lamar. In 1979, he joined Avco Financial Services as a branch manager.
After a five-year sabbatical from the financial services industry, he joined Farmers State Bank in Yuma, Colo., as an assistant vice president in charge of consumer lending and compliance.
He held a variety of credit and compliance positions there before joining First Interstate Bank (now Wells Fargo Bank), relocating to Pinetop, Arizona, and working in their business banking division for the Eastern Region of the state.
In 1994, Frydenlund joined Frontier State Bank in Show Low, Arizona, where he served as the executive vice president and chief credit officer before being promoted to president and CEO.
“My primary responsibility while there was to help a troubled bank turn things around,” Frydenlund explained.
He moved to Yuma in May 2001 to assume the position of president and CEO of the newly formed independent bank, 1st Bank Yuma.
“Since the formation of 1st Bank Yuma, our primary focus has been to serve the needs of the business community,” Frydenlund said. “Early in my career, a great mentor instilled in me the importance of culture in the bank. It is with that prior coaching, and through some reading and prior experience, I developed what we call our ‘Value Added Culture at the bank. We focus on the needs of our customers, the importance of how we do what we do, with honesty and integrity, the importance of our shareholders, the importance of our employees, and lastly making our work environment fun and enjoyable.”
Frydenlund calls himself “extremely lucky” to have served as the CEO of the bank since its inception and, during that time, has worked with “some of the best bankers one could hope for.”
He added: “One of our early dreams while forming the bank was to grow to $500-plus million in total assets. While I knew this was possible, I did not imagine it could happen before I retired. Well, with the help of those wonderful bankers I mentioned, we have grown to over $560 million as of June 2021.
“Their hard work and dedication to our core values has paid off big time for the community and the bank’s shareholders. I cannot thank them enough for all their hard work and commitment to our community.”
Frydenlund noted that one other important aspect of being a community banker is the commitment to the community in which they serve. To that end, he has served as chairman of the board for the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, chairman of Greater Economic Development Corp., and board member for the Greater Yuma Port Authority.
He also served as the state elected director on the board of directors of the Independent Community Bankers of America and is the past-chairman of the Arizona Bankers Association. He has also served on the board of directors for the Western Independent Bankers Association and its for-profit subsidiary WIBSCO.
Frydenlund is a former director for the United Way of Yuma County, the past-El Presidente of the Caballeros de Yuma and a member of the Yuma Rotary Club.
“It has been my great honor to serve as the chief executive officer of 1st Bank Yuma and will continue my service as a director on the board of the bank,” Frydenlund said.
Wayne Gale, the current president, will take over the CEO position after Frydenlund’s last day. In addition, 1st Bank Yuma will not lose Frydenlund’s banking knowledge and expertise as he will continue to serve as a board member of the bank.
Frydenlund’s retirement plans are to focus on visiting his family and grandchildren in Alaska and the White Mountains of Arizona. He will also be doing a lot of golfing, hunting and plenty of fishing with his beloved wife, Debbie.