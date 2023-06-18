How do you get students to stay in Yuma as the next generation of workers?
By being innovative. A traditional K-12 education is not enough. The industries that need this future workforce must step up and help train today’s students for the jobs they want filled tomorrow.
“We want them to come back home, and so we need your help,” said Lorie Honeycutt, executive director of Career and Technical Education at Yuma Union High School District.
In the last five years, YUHSD spent $9.1 million on true-to-life labs and equipment for the CTE program.
“We want to make sure they have as many opportunities as possible,” Honeycutt noted.
But YUHSD can’t do it by itself. It needs collaboration from the industries in the community.
For its most recent quarterly investor luncheon, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. invited speakers to talk about innovations in their industries.
“Innovation is right in our backyard. That’s why we’re highlighting these industries,” said Julie Engel, president and CEO of GYEDC.
First up was Honeycutt, who leads a team of 99 individuals “who demonstrate their passion of helping students be college, career and community prepared by the work they do with high school students annually,” Engel said.
“These students are doing things that are going to propel this community,” she added.
In 2021/2022, the district had 8,716 students enrolled in the CTE program. That’s 89% of all the student body enrolled in the program, with 1,901 students receiving college credits.
The district offers 78 programs, and it’s already working on adding other programs to meet the interest and community needs. Current programs include sports medicine, medical assisting, mental social health, nursing, film and television, information technology, culinary, building maintenance engineering and more.
Brand-new programs starting in the new year include pharmacy technician, Army ROTC and dental assisting.
The diversity in programs allows “students to get their first takes of what their future looks like,” Honeycutt noted.
“This is what we live and breathe every single day,” Honeycutt said. “We are making sure no matter where they come from, no matter where they’re going, that they are college, career and community prepared.”
The program prepares students for the career path of their choosing by giving them the opportunity to become licensed and/or certified while still in high school. In 2021/22, the program reported that 3,306 students received industry credentials at the high school level. From there, Arizona Western College and other educational institutions “can take them to the next level,” Honeycutt said.
“Whatever the certification is needed, we want to make sure students have the opportunity to do it,” she noted, adding that the program pays for out-of-pocket expenses.
The labs are “rich” in technology with whatever advisory boards, composed of industry experts, say is needed. For example, the home health aide program has actual apartments so students can learn what direct care looks like.
For the nursing lab, the CTE team sought the direction of industry nurses to properly equip it.
The culinary program has a state-of-the-art kitchen. “We want them to know what state-of-the-art looks like so they’re able to use it,” Honeycutt said.
Partnerships are an essential part. The sports medicine program, for example, partners with the Athletic Department to work with CTE students in treating student athletes.
The program will only keep growing as it attracts students at a younger age. “We have students coming into high schools who already know what programs they want to take and are super excited to take those programs,” Honeycutt said.
All 78 CTE programs require work-based learning experiences. The challenge is getting students into the workplace.
“We already made the bridge to Arizona Western College and U of A with our programs, and so now we want to invite you all to be part of CTE at the high school level,” Honeycutt said.
“One of the ways you as industry people can assist is by being on an advisory board … that you can serve on and advise us on what’s the next step,” she explained.
Currently, 290 industry representatives sit on the CTE Advisory Board, but with three new programs starting next school year, more industry representatives will be needed.
Another way local companies can help is by offering internships, paid and unpaid.
“There are many opportunities to ensure that Yuma students stay in the Yuma area,” Honeycutt noted.
She pointed out that recruiters “from all over” are already eyeing Yuma students due to how well they do in competitions.
“All of these companies are after our students. They literally stand in line, because our kids are winning at state and winning at nationals because they’re starting early,” Honeycutt said.
“So anything you can do to plug in those students while they are at the high school level will really assist in building the next generation of workers,” she added.
For more information on the CTE program, go to www.yumaunion.org/Page/55 or reach Honeycutt at 928-502-6787.