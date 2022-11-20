Tips to uplift female entrepreneurs

Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest honors these trailblazing entrepreneurs and offers tips to support their successes.
According to the World Economic Forum, women started 49% of new businesses in the U.S. in 2021, up from 28% in 2019. This steady rise in female entrepreneurship across the country continues to provide reasons to encourage even more growth.
Women-led businesses span a wide variety of industries from leaders in the trades, retail, restaurants, finance and innovative technology.
BBB offers the following tips to uplift women-owned businesses:
• Buy from local, female entrepreneurs. Look on websites or business profiles for marketing that indicates a “Women-Led” attribute which can identify women-owned, led or founded.
• Share resources. Associations like the National Association of Women Business Owners, National Women’s Business Council and the Small Business Administration help advance female entrepreneurship.
• Be a cheerleader. Refer friends and share your positive experiences with reviews on BBB.org and social media.
Donate to a new venture. Support and invest an idea of a future female leader on Kiva’s crowding platform.
– Make connections. Join networking groups and attend educational events designed for women in business.
“If you are feeling stuck while solving a problem, never hesitate to tap your network. One of the greatest qualities of women entrepreneurs is the innate ability to empathize, connect and support one another. BBB can help women entrepreneurs make valuable connections as they offer events such as their annual Industrious Women’s Summit. It offers resources and education to help bring women business owners together. Happy connecting,” shares Abby Wilkymacky, founder of Mindflower Studio.
BBB’s 6th annual Industrious Women’s Summit educates, connects and provides professional growth for women in the trades, is on Aug. 18, 2023.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.