Yuma Regional Medical Center celebrated a construction milestone on Wednesday with a topping out celebration at the site of the soon-to-be completed YRMC Foothills Health Campus.
The rain and cloudy sky were no match for the enthusiasm of the participants, who included partners, staff and community leaders.
They left their mark in the way of signatures and handprints on the ceremonial beam, symbolizing the collaboration patients and families can expect from a modern facility designed to offer a full complement of services in one location at the future YRMC Foothills Health Campus.
The 57,800-square-foot, two-story facility is going up along South Frontage Road, between the Fry’s grocery store and YRMC Primary Care Foothills.
The facility will feature an emergency department, primary care, urgent care, retail pharmacy, laboratory, imaging and select medical and surgical specialty services. For patients, this means the convenience of seeing a provider, completing X-rays or lab work and even picking up a prescription, all in one visit.
The emergency department will feature eight observation rooms, 11 treatment rooms and two trauma rooms. Imaging will include ultrasound, CT and general X-ray as well as mammography and bone density.
The YRMC Foothills Health Campus primary care clinic, which will occupy the second floor of the new building, will focus on three major areas: family medicine, pediatrics and women’s health.
Services will also include rotating specialists from other YRMC clinics, such as cardiology, oncology and surgical specialties.
“Implementing this vision would not be possible without innovative partners,” YRMC said in a news release.
YRMC teamed up with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate, a national leader in the development, financing and management of medical office buildings.
“Combining the expertise of architectural firm Orcutt Winslow and Haydon Construction, the Foothills Health Campus is positioned to provide innovative care models that flex as the needs of the community evolve,” YRMC stated.
YRMC is also “proud to be working” with 15 local subcontractors to help make this project a reality.
The YRMC Foothills Health Campus is slated to open fall of 2022.