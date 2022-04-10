With the COVID-19 pandemic trending downward and border restrictions lifted, tourism is bouncing back in the 4FrontED binational megaregion.
The megaregion includes four areas on both sides of the border: Yuma County, Arizona; Imperial Valley, California; San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, and Mexicali, Baja California.
In a virtual forum focused on tourism, each partner shared what their region has been doing to revive the industry and how they faced the challenges of the pandemic.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, chairman of 4FrontED, noted that the four areas “naturally work together for the benefit of everybody.” He invited participants to think about what makes the megaregion unique and what they can do to promote it as they continue working together.
Kim G. Sabow, president and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association, illustrated the effects of the pandemic on the industry. The industry broke records in every category in 2019 with $46.8 million overnight visitors generating $25.6 billion in direct spending and $3.78 billion in tax revenue.
That same year, more than 20 million Mexican visitors crossed the border into Arizona and spent $2.5 billion. A record 4 million Mexican visitors stayed overnight, making Mexico Arizona’s top international visitors market, followed by Canada, which had 1 million overnight visitors in 2019.
The story was much different in 2020. The pandemic hit in March, and the industry “fell off the cliff overnight,” Sabow said.
Occupancy, typically in the 80s, dropped to single digits, causing a 50% loss in hospitality jobs and drops of 41% in travel spending and 31% in overnight visitors.
Mexican visitation fell by 61%, spending and pedestrian crossings fell by 45%, and bus passenger crossings fell by 65%.
“No other industry was hit harder,” Sabow said.
The good news is leisure travel is showing upticks, although a full recovery is not expected until 2023.
Of key importance was reestablishing consumer confidence, which it tried to do with the AZSafe+Clean certified program that includes safety and cleanliness protocols in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Arizona worked in lockstep with Sonora to send out the same message of safety to the entire world, Sabow said.
The biggest challenge was the workforce, and getting workers back in place has been critical to the recovery, she noted.
The Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association continues to work together with regional, state and international partners to reestablish the region as a leading destination.
Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma, an agency partially funded by a 2% hospitality tax, operates the Visitor Information Center in downtown Yuma. It’s considered the first source of information about Yuma for visitors.
Sports tourism is what kept the hospitality industry in Yuma alive during the pandemic due to its close proximity to California, which had totally closed down. Softball tournaments at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex even contributed to spikes in hotel occupancy in 2020.
In addition, the area’s two military bases and agriculture industry also drew, and continues to draw, many visitors.
The agency promotes the city and region through a variety of marketing strategies, such as advertising, social media and billboards.
The sales team has actively worked to bring in convention and group tours, such as RVers who travel in groups, to Yuma for a night or two.
Yuma has plenty of activities to keep visitors entertained, such as hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, boating, kayaking and a mix of the desert and river activities.
Top attractions are the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado State Historic Park, both from the Old West era.
With the border reopening, Yuma welcomed back Mexican, Canadians and other seasonal visitors this year.
Tania Castillo, director of the Department of Tourism of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, shared the city’s plans for 2022. Now that visitors have started to return to the city, hotels are now at 70% occupancy, close to the pre-pandemic record of 75%.
During the pandemic, Mexicali residents became tourists in their own city, visiting local attractions and turning to ecological tourism. Consequently, the city is working with Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) and Sonoyta to promote Pinacate Peaks, a group of volcanic peaks and cinder cones located in Sonora along the international border adjacent to Arizona,
During the “Vive San Luis” campaign, which runs through June, the city is organizing monthly tours for U.S. visitors, such as restaurant tours. The campaign will end with a baseball stadium concert.
The city holds twice-monthly Sunday events at Benito Juarez Park with merchants and music and is taking advantage of the sand dunes by promoting sandboarding activities.
It’s also organizing a BeerFest (April 10), San Luis on the Beach in September, Binational Bike Ride in October, ExpoDatil in November, and Fiesta del Emigrado and ExpoNavidad, both in December, as well as promoting other regional events.
The city is installing signs in English and training municipal police who work with tourists in customer service and basic English.
Nancy Minor, director of the Tourism and Convention Committee of Mexicali, spoke of the “wonders of Mexicali,” which borders Calexico. Among those is the cuisine. The city has a plethora of Chinese restaurants, and a saying says that “the best Chinese food isn’t in China but in Mexicali.”
A revitalized Chinatown draws visitors, with some interested in seeing the subterranean tunnels used during Prohibition to pass alcohol to the United States.
While some visit Mexicali for bird watching, sandboarding and sports, medical tourism is increasingly growing, with thousands of Americans and Canadians seeking dental and other medical treatment in the area, which includes Algodones, dubbed the Dental Capital of the World.
Wellness tours are also growing in popularity. They feature visits to spas and include yoga and healthy food.
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is based in El Centro, California and includes Coachella Valley and works with partners across the border and San Diego County.
While the border is now open, some people are still fearful of getting stuck on either side of the border. They’re trying to dispel those misconceptions, noted CEO Daniel Sohn.
He explained that in December 2020 El Centro, Imperial and Westmoreland chambers of commerce voted to merge to form the Imperial Regional Chamber of Commerce. In August the IVRCC officially began operating.
The agency’s Tourism and Economic Development Committee has the goal to study Imperial Valley’s local economy and commercial tourism and make recommendations regarding efforts to promote and develop the local economy. TEDCOMM also works with the IVRCC’s Events Committee to ensure that events are open to visitors from surrounding areas year-round.
Among the events are FreedomFest, a July fireworks show, and the Honey Festival in Westmorland.
“Our tourism industry is working to not just find solutions but start engaging in these solutions. It’s not just Mexico, the state of Arizona, the state of California … but also our indigenous nations, our tribes, that we are working with to get this done. Our tourism industry is certainly important to them as well, as their nations have a lot to offer as well,” Sohn said.
The forum also featured a conversation with Alejandro Corrales Felix, a Sonoran entrepreneur and influencer with the goal of visiting Sonora’s 42 municipalities.
The moderator of the event was Alejandro Figueroa, director of economic development and Intergovernmental Affairs for Yuma County.
To watch the forum, click on the Youtube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lf9SEN3BIc.