Trends and opportunities: GYEDC speakers talk supply chain challenges

Russ Jones of RL Jones Customhouse Brokers has seen firsthand the “reshoring and nearshoring phenomenon” currently going on in Mexico. The company’s El Paso or Laredo offices can’t find industrial space fast enough to accommodate all the manufacturers that want to bring back their operations closer to the U.S. They also require vast amounts of warehousing space in the U.S.
“We can’t build it fast enough. We’re trying to lease space because the growth there is just phenomenal,” Jones said.
Jones’ offices in Arizona and California are seeing this “reshoring and nearshoring phenomenon” to a lesser extent. However, it’s still happening.
“When we were talking with our friends over at Ensenada and Otay Mesa, they had 400 projects in the queue that were reshoring,” said Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.
Freight cost to transport goods from China and other Asian countries is becoming too costly and manufacturing costs in Mexico are on average 25% lower than in China.
Yuma County’s border location is ideal for warehousing sites for operations considering moving their production to Mexico because of the cheaper labor costs and proximity to the United States.
The San Luis Port of Entry is within a few hours of seaports and the major markets of Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. However, Yuma County currently doesn’t have the needed industrial space and infrastructure that many of these manufacturers seek.
“We don’t have places for them to go, and that has to change,” Engel said. “We do need buildings and we need access to capital to build those buildings.”
Consequently, GYEDC investors and partners are looking into how they can develop supply chain opportunities to fill this need. Supply chain development was the topic of the GYEDC quarterly investor luncheon held March 15, featuring Luis Ramirez, president of Ramirez Advisors Inter-National LLC; Mario Jauregui, owner of Springle Cooling and Warehousing; and Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority.
Yuma is competing with Texas ports, with investors there building and leasing manufacturing space and spending millions of dollars to lure manufacturers. However, local investors note that the Yuma region and San Luis port can handle increased capacity.
“Our port is utilized, but right now it’s probably only like 1% of 100% of the exports coming to the U.S, and we can handle probably up to 3%,” Jauregui said. “There’s so much more that we can do and not necessarily disrupt any of the other ports.”
“We are poised, we are ready to really put this area on the map when it comes to international logistics, international food supply, all of that,” he added. “We really need to grow our capacity to serve customers because, yeah, the port is there, but we need a whole lot more by way of infrastructure, by way of warehouses.”
The San Luis port is about to undergo a major modernization project, a $267 million investment. “But that’s just the catalyst. That’s where the opportunities come in, and that’s where we’re really excited,” Ramirez said.
Gary Magrino Industrial Park has around 200,000 square feet of warehousing that have been developed and 100,000 square feet more in the old park. The Greater Yuma Port Authority, in partnership with Yuma County, is currently developing 86 acres of industrial space, a $5 million project.
“And when I say it’s being developed, it’s literally just water, sewer, power and grading, no frills or anything about it because everybody knows it’s so expensive,” George said.
Industrial space can’t be constructed soon enough. “When the site selectors come, they see all the wonderful things that we’ve got, but we don’t have anywhere for them to come into, you know, the avenue to execute this type of business, and I can’t say I’ve got this dirt, give me a few years and you’ll be up and running. And you know, when it comes to business, you don’t have that kind of time,” she said.
“We always want to make sure that we’re ready for when those big users and the site selectors come in to say hey, we’ve got potential, come in, but you’ve got pipes in the ground, you have something that’s ready to go and that’s exactly what our mission was and that’s where we are going,” George added.
Yuma might never be like a primary market like Maricopa County, but if it’s a secondary or tertiary market because of where Yuma is located. Logistics wise, it makes sense, George noted, because warehousing will always be cheaper in Yuma than California and Maricopa.
WHAT TO DO
At the top of the list of what needs to be done is building more industrial space on both sides of the border.
“We’ve worked with a number of companies that are looking to bring their operations back from China. And when we bring them to Sonora, it’s something we’ve actually brought up to Gov. Durazo and his administration, there’s nothing to show them. There are no buildings, right? There’s no industrial parks. There’s nothing out there,” Ramirez said.
But it’s not just a Sonora issue alone. The National Association of Industrial Parks in Mexico has determined, with the announced projects coming into Mexico, they need to build 120 million square feet of new manufacturing space.
“That’s a huge amount of manufacturing space that is required. Those are the announced projects, never mind those coming down the road,” Ramirez said.
George noted a need to minimize hindrances at the port and ensure efficient trade routes in Yuma County as well as connectivity to their end markets.
“Are we going to do some type of multilevel corridor here through Yuma? So that’s essentially one of the bigger focuses going forward,” George said.
Jauregui noted a need to target the type of businesses and services that Yuma County needs. “We need to make sure that we have, for instance, a truckstop in South County. One is being built, but I don’t think it’s going to be large enough. We need more hotels in South County,” he said.
Ramirez pointed out that port investments spur other investments and open up industrial development associated with or near the new port of entry, such as road infrastructure.
Juaregui also stressed the importance of investing in economic development. “My challenge to all of you here is that we need to double the budget that we have because we want to compete with the folks in Texas, where the state, county, municipalities and private industry come together with millions of dollars to promote their areas,” Juaregui said.
“It takes a ton of money. But money produces money,” he added.
GET THE WORD OUT
All speakers pointed out a need to get the word out on the advantages of crossing through the San Luis Port of Entry and doing business in Yuma County.
“We have the capacity. In San Luis, 30 minutes waiting for a truck, I mean that’s pretty much what it is. In other ports, it’s hours if not days. So yes, we have a beautiful product to sell,” Jauregui said.
He also believes it’s important to attend trade shows to promote the community.
Ramirez thinks that rural Arizona needs to work in close partnership with Maricopa County. His team is working with Chris Camacho, a former Yuman and now president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.
“Korean companies and southeast Asian companies, they’re coming in, they’re looking at the economics of setting up an operation in the Greater Phoenix area. It’s kind of expensive. So their easy decision was to stay in Korea and deal with trans-Pacific logistics. Freaking nightmare,” Ramirez said.
“So we are working with Chris’s team and saying, hey, there’s rural Arizona first and secondly there’s Mexico. If you can suggest, look at Mexico and they can still be within a 6-, 8-,10-hour truck drive delivery time. It’s a heck of a lot better than 16 weeks to go trans-Pacific. So the opportunity is there,” he added.
“We need to sell our rural communities to Phoenix and Tucson. Hey, if you can’t get the project, it’s okay to send it to Nogales or send it to Yuma. Take a look at San Luis or Flagstaff, it doesn’t matter. Keep it here. Why not?”
Ramirez also noted the importance of contacting congressional offices and letting them know of the critical issues, such as infrastructure, process and customs staffing.
George thinks that all community members can help by “painting a different picture” of the Yuma region than what is being portrayed in the national news.
“You, as Yuma advocates, it’s going to be your experiences that you share,” George said. “Just your perspective, and you putting it out there … We have to really paint a different picture so they understand what exactly and how, not only agriculture, but everything else that we try to grow and cultivate here. Like we’re open for business, just like the signs say around town.”