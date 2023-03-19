Trends and opportunities: GYEDC speakers talk supply chain challenges

The San Luis Port of Entry is competing with Texas ports, but local investors note that the Yuma region and San Luis port can handle increased capacity.

Russ Jones of RL Jones Customhouse Brokers has seen firsthand the “reshoring and nearshoring phenomenon” currently going on in Mexico. The company’s El Paso or Laredo offices can’t find industrial space fast enough to accommodate all the manufacturers that want to bring back their operations closer to the U.S. They also require vast amounts of warehousing space in the U.S.

“We can’t build it fast enough. We’re trying to lease space because the growth there is just phenomenal,” Jones said.

