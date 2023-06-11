U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground hosts EDGE 23

UH-60 helicopters conduct operations during the Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) 23 at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. The weeks-long event included participation from 32 inter-service organizations, 10 international partners, and multiple private industry companies.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARK SCHAUER/YPG

During intense natural environment experimentation with over 80 new technologies, the Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) 23 blended developmental and operational testing for what may be key elements of the future force.

The Army Futures Command’s (AFC) Future Vertical Lift (FVL) Cross-Functional Team (CFT) held the annual demonstration at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) over the course of four weeks in April and May.

