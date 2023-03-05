U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground tests cutting edge parachute system

In a combat theater, ground troops in the most isolated areas depend on airlifts for resupply. The Rapid Rigging De-Rigging Airdrop System being tested at Yuma Proving Ground promises to get soldiers out of a drop zone and into the fight with the equipment they need faster than ever.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF US ARMY

In a combat theater, ground troops in the most isolated areas depend on airlifts for resupply. In the worst conditions, time can be a matter of life or death.

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is home to all manner of parachute testing, with spacious and instrumented ranges large enough to accommodate even the world’s largest cargo parachutes.

