Two marketing campaigns produced by the City of Yuma are elevating the city’s image.
The campaigns – Yuma Way and Uniquely Yuma – are being used to promote city programs, services, events and festivities as well as attracting visitors and businesses.
The campaigns were highlighted during the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. Quarterly Investor Luncheon held Aug. 2, which had the theme “Innovative Community Marketing Techniques for Talent Attraction.”
“Marketing and communications is extremely important in local government, and we market ourselves all the time,” said Jennifer Reichelt, deputy city administrator. “We want to always elevate our brand, bring brand awareness to the Yuma community.”
While the two campaigns are “very distinct and different,” both are being used to engage and communicate with residents, recruit and retain employees and attract residents, visitors and businesses.
The Yuma Way focuses on the internal organization and stresses the values important to employees. It’s summed up with this statement: “We are a strong team dedicated to serving our community, building relationships and creating opportunities.”
It was developed over an 18-month period, after the City Council adopted a strategic plan and outcomes.
“Then we met with staff to really talk about what that means to our organization, and out of those conversations with employee groups, surveys, conversations, we developed the Yuma Way,” Reichelt said.
“What’s so special about that is that this is something that was driven and created by our employees,” she noted.
The “Yuma Way” values of professionalism, accountability, integrity and responsiveness are reflected throughout the city, on all posters and branding.
The goal was to come up with “something that our employees can embrace and understand and really resonate with,” Reichelt said.
The city produced a series of campaign videos and posters featuring employees. Usually getting employees to go before the camera is “like pulling teeth,” she quipped.
This project was different. “People were lining up to be involved in this,” Reichelt said. “When they saw the first posters, a lot of people started calling, how do I get on the poster? How do I get involved? So we actually did a casting call for models.”
Anyone walking through a city facility can see the employees on the posters. “It’s really employees in their workplace demonstrating their values,” she noted. “We want you to know what you can expect from our employees.”
Reichelt is very proud of the campaign. “I’m not a creative graphic designer. I have an amazing team that I get the opportunity to work with at the city. It’s fun to be able to have really creative ideas and have a concept vision, but then work with an amazing team to be able to make it come to life,” she said.
The Yuma Communications Team, a team of eight, handles graphic designs, social media, news releases, the city’s website, video productions and makes sure special events happen.
The theme of the second campaign is “Uniquely Yuma,” but “Yuma” is continuously swapped out with adjectives so it becomes Uniquely Entertaining, Uniquely Adventurous, Uniquely Connected, Uniquely Beautiful, Uniquely Cultural, Uniquely Historic,” etc.
“This is a really fun thing, and it really is ever changing,” Reichelt said. “It’s the way that we promote our community.
The city is using the campaign at trade shows and in ads. It’s on bus shelters and YCAT buses.
Reichelt recalled someone saying that the campaign “makes you feel really proud to live in the city of Yuma.”
“That is what we want. We want our message to really resonate and to help raise awareness and branding to even a higher level,” she said. “It’s been fun to kind of drive through Yuma and see this as well.”
It’s also being used as an economic development tool, targeting industries. “It has been used a lot to really help market the community and why you want to open a business here, move your family here, go to school here,” Reichelt said.
“What’s nice about this campaign is ever growing,” she added. “It works with recruitment, it works with business retention, it works to highlight Yuma.”