Physicians from all over the country join Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Residency Program each year, gaining both invaluable experience and lifelong connections during their time at the medical center.
In fact, eight new first-year residents and two additional second year residents were just matched with YRMC on March 17, starting the next phase of their training journey. This unique program not only benefits the doctors and their careers, but also the residents of Yuma County as it brings qualified and passionate professionals to the community.
The program’s empathetic approach to teaching residency has proven to be successful, and Dr. Dina Bacon is a prime example of the program’s achievements. This month, she was recognized by the Arizona Academy of Family Physicians as the 2023 James Grobe, MD Fellowship Award recipient, standing out among a talented group of over 100 residents from across the state’s 13 Family Medicine Programs.
As a former nurse from Louisiana, Bacon had both life experience and medical experience under her belt before deciding to go back to school to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. Her commitment to providing compassionate care began when she was a single, teenage mom working in the Medical Records office at her local hospital.
With a wide array of gained experience, from emergency medicine to Hospice administration, her passion has only grown stronger as she rounds out her time as a resident in Yuma. Bacon credits her family’s support and the team at YRMC for providing her with a positive place to grow and thrive.
“Residency has been exhilarating for me. I have been involved in every aspect of the program and am taking advantage of every opportunity I am given,” Bacon said. “I am doing exactly what I set out to do when I made the decision to pursue a career in the medical field all those years ago. I am providing, and will continue to provide, the best care possible for my patients, merging the education and experience from my former life and my current life here in residency.”
YRMC’s program focuses on providing residents with the best learning environment, removing the competitive nature, and replacing it with a sense of community and unconditional support instead. Residents don’t have to compete against each other for learning experiences, instead they work closely with each other and their preceptors to gain valuable hands-on involvement they might not have in other programs.
Having embarked on an untraditional path to medical school, Bacon wants to be a positive influence on those who may not feel they are worthy of more.
“With my background, hard work and now successful completion of residency, I want to be that encouragement for any young woman, or man, who finds themselves in one of life’s tough situations. I want them to know they too can achieve their dreams. Nothing is impossible,” she said.
Yuma Regional Medical Center launched its residency program in 2013. Since then, 43 family medicine doctors and two sports medicine fellows have graduated from the program. For more information on Yuma Regional’s residency and training programs, please visit yumaregional.org/Careers/Residency-and-Training.