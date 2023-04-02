Physicians from all over the country join Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Residency Program each year, gaining both invaluable experience and lifelong connections during their time at the medical center.

In fact, eight new first-year residents and two additional second year residents were just matched with YRMC on March 17, starting the next phase of their training journey. This unique program not only benefits the doctors and their careers, but also the residents of Yuma County as it brings qualified and passionate professionals to the community.

