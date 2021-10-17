Uplift female entrepreneurs during National Women’s Small Business Month

October marks the celebration of National Women’s Small Business Month, which is dedicated to recognizing the accomplishments of women-owned businesses and the important role they play in the economy. Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest honors these trailblazing entrepreneurs and offers tips to support their successes.
According to the latest State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, women-owned firms now make up 30% of all businesses in the U.S. This steady rise in female entrepreneurship across the country continues to provide reasons to encourage even more growth. Women-led businesses span a wide variety of industries from leaders in the trades, to retail, restaurants, finance and innovative technology.
BBB offers the following tips to uplift women-owned businesses:
• Buy from local, female entrepreneurs. Look on websites or business profiles for a marketing that indicates a “women-led” attribute which can identify women-owned, led or founded.
• Share resources. Associations like the National Association of Women Business Owners, National Women’s Business Council and the Small Business Administration help advance female entrepreneurship.
• Be a cheerleader. Refer friends and share your positive experiences with reviews on BBB.org and social media.
• Donate to a new venture. Support and invest an idea of a future female leader on Kiva’s crowding platform Invest in Her Women’s Entrepreneurship Fund (www.kiva.org/her).
Dr. Pamela Williamson, president/CEO of the Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West, explained: “This month is about lifting, celebrating, and honoring the achievements of female entrepreneurs. By leveraging the resources offered by BBB, female entrepreneurs can help level the playing field which is why I felt it was important for me, as a black female and the president of the Women’s Business Enterprise Council, to become a member of BBB Board of Directors.”
Additionally, BBB hosts an annual Industrious Women’s Summit which educates, connects and provides professional growth for women in the trades, scheduled in 2022 for Aug. 19.
BBB encourages businesses to operate with integrity and helps consumers make wise marketplace decisions. Our innovative approach to business growth provides the tools that companies and entrepreneurs need to build better businesses. By working side by side with industry experts, we unite with a common goal. Become BBB Accredited and join our mission to create a community of trust.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.