The way business is conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot. Social distancing and stay-at-home orders forced meetings to go virtual, introducing a new set of rules for some people.
Even with the reopening of the business community, virtual contact is still expected and encouraged.
But this new virtual reality doesn’t only apply to company meetings. In many cases, prospective employees are participating in virtual job interviews.
To help navigate this new world, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, during its “Good Morning, Yuma!” event held Jan. 14, presented the program “Virtual Etiquette for Business Professionals” through Facebook Live.
“Things have kind of changed. People are doing interviews virtually, reviews virtually and certainly working with their subordinates, workers and bosses virtually,” said Kimberly Kahl, the chamber’s executive director.
Mariana Martinez, engagement liaison with Arizona@Work-Yuma County, and Moises Pimental, the organization’s business services consultant, shared tips on proper virtual etiquette.
“Virtual etiquette has become something extremely important. We strongly believe that the virtual space and virtual etiquette is here to stay from now on,” Pimental said.
Here are the seven tips they offered:
TIP 1: BE AWARE OF YOUR ENVIRONMENT
Find a quiet place with no distractions, including cell phones, social media and eating.
“Drinking water and coffee, that’s OK, but try to avoid any eating or snacking, no chewing gum,” Martinez said.
Also, let people in your house know you’re about to go online.
TIP 2: PLACE PETS AND CHILDREN AWAY FROM THE AREA
Pimental noted that dogs can start barking unexpectedly, for example, when the doorbell rings, or kids can seek attention. He suggested placing children and pets in a separate room and finding someone to take care of them for the time being.
The goal is to avoid loud noise in the background, which also includes the television, radio and phone. Devices should be put on silent. If your location is near a high-traffic area, close windows and doors.
TIP 3: PICK A GOOD SETUP SPOT
The camera angle should point straight. Make sure the camera lens is on, the lighting in the room bright, and the computer screen clean.
“We want to see you,” Martinez noted.
The background should be clean with no clutter, no mess or anything inappropriate. Consider using a virtual background.
“A lot of these platforms do have virtual backgrounds available, so feel free to utilize those if necessary,” Martinez said.
In addition, avoid fidgeting and moving side to side. Martinez suggested getting a non-moving chair, sitting forward and relaxing.
TIP 4: PRESENTATION IS KEY
Monitor body language to communicate confidence, smile and sit up straight.
Take note of grooming. This means looking presentable and professional, combing hair, brushing teeth, and ironing clothes.
Dress to impress and wear full attire: no “half-and-half” wardrobe, no pajamas, no sunglasses.
“Make sure you are not just dressed from the waist up, but also dressed from the waist down. You don’t want to have to get up to get a charger or away from your laptop and show your audience that you’re not dressed from the waist down or in your PJs or whatnot. Make sure to play it safe and have full attire on,” Pimental said.
TIP 5: STICKY NOTES AND SCREEN PLACEMENT
Place sticky notes around your screen with premade responses to frequently asked questions and the outline of your agenda and/or presentation. Placing sticky notes on your screen allows the presenter to maintain contact with the audience without looking away.
If asking questions, keep them short, simple and concise. “If you don’t get any answers right away, that’s OK. Just keep going,” Martinez said.
TIP 6: AUDIO IS KEY
Check the volume. It should not be too loud or too low. Keep the level in the middle to avoid volume feedback.
“With a laptop or computer, you can mess with the microphone settings,” Pimental said. “Make sure that it’s not too high. If it’s too high, it will be too distorted, and your audience would not have a good time with that. Or if it’s too low, then they won’t be able to hear you. So if you put it right in the middle, or a little above the middle, you should be good to go with that.”
Check mute/unmute button. Only mute yourself when attending group meetings. Unmute when called or when you’re about to speak.
“We’ve all done it. I’ve been guilty of that myself also. We start talking and we’re on mute,” Pimental said.
Speak clearly and don’t yell. Speak normally and be patient. “Just like you would in person,” he noted.
TIP 7: RUN-THROUGHS ARE YOUR FRIEND
Test all equipment, including the headset, microphone and desktop and make sure the laptop, tablet and/or phone are charged.
“Practice, practice, practice,” Martinez said.
Download the app before the meeting, click on the link and practice screen sharing.
“You don’t want to disengage the audience by not knowing the functions of the platform,” Martinez noted.
Avoid public Wi-Fi and, if possible, connect via ethernet cable.
For the chat function, prewrite responses before typing it on the chat and ensure comments or questions in the chat are addressed in a considerate time frame.
“Whether on Facebook Live or a virtual hiring event, we like to assign a chat moderator. The host can continue with the presentation and isn’t going back and forth trying to answer questions. The chat moderation will ensure that those questions are being answered promptly,” Martinez said.
Several virtual apps are available: Zoom, Cisco Webex, Google Meets, Microsoft Teams and Goto Meetings.
Pimental noted that a lot of people have been using Zoom since the beginning of the pandemic, but all these apps function well.
“We are comfortable with this platform, We’ve been utilizing it since COVID, and we like it alot, but all of these platforms are great. You can utilize premium functions if you want to pay for that. You can’t go wrong with any of these,” Pimental said.
If a business needs a space to hold a virtual meeting or interview, email to bso@ypics.com for use of two possible locations:
• Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Annex located at 3850 W. 16th St., Suite B, in Yuma. Phone: 928-329-0990.
• South County Business Resource Center located at 1453 N. Main St., Suite 5, in San Luis. Phone: 928-782-2568.
Contact Martinez at mmartinez@ypic.com or 928-329-0990, ext. 1613. Contact Pimental at mpimental@ypic.com or 928-329-0990, ext. 7711.