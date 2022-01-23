Visit Yuma: It’s time to plan for vacation

When I travel, I listen to one of my favorite albums of all time, Come Fly With Me by Frank Sinatra. It came out 64 years ago this month. That happened to be a few years before my own birth, but it’s been a staple in my life.
Travel is essential to the economy of Yuma County. If you have been to Main Street, Fry’s or Target in the last two weeks, you’ve seen license plates from all over North America.
During the pandemic more Americans began to work from home, they also delayed trips, canceled plans and stayed home more than years prior.
Travel is important to health, happiness and helps us get to know the world around us.
As an employer, it’s also important to ensure your staff takes the time off they’ve worked for. A study from Destinations Analysts showed that 68% of American workers feel at least moderately burned out and 13% are extremely burned out. Only one-quarter of Americans used all their earned time off in 2021. Studies show that workers that take their time off are more productive and happier in their daily lives.
Jan. 25 is National Plan for Vacation Day, powered by U.S. Travel Association, and it encourages Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year.
We at Visit Yuma want each of our community partners, friends and colleagues to make a plan for their vacations in 2022. We also hope you will reach out to your friends and family around the world to encourage their trip here!
While we can’t take the once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world each year, we all deserve exciting weekend getaways, immersing yourself in history, trips to the mountains, beach days and cocktail hours. And while we are able to do all those things in Yuma, you deserve a trip of your own, seeing the world around us.
But make sure you bring your friends here for an extended stay – because they deserve a trip to Yuma doing all those things, too. Because as Frank Sinatra sang, “It’s oh, so nice to go trav’ling but it’s so much nicer Yes, it’s so much nicer to come home.”
Marcus O. Carney is executive director of Visit Yuma.