Yuma’s hospitality industry is different from other communities. While most hotels typically sell out on weekends, the highest bookings days for Yuma hotels are Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We have a lot of business travel, we have military travel, we have people coming from the border, we have ag workers staying in the hotels, so we don’t need anyone to come stay in our hotel on Tuesday, Wednesday in January and February,” said Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma, the local visitors bureau.

