Yuma’s hospitality industry is different from other communities. While most hotels typically sell out on weekends, the highest bookings days for Yuma hotels are Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We have a lot of business travel, we have military travel, we have people coming from the border, we have ag workers staying in the hotels, so we don’t need anyone to come stay in our hotel on Tuesday, Wednesday in January and February,” said Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma, the local visitors bureau.
Carney shared the hospitality and tourism numbers from last fiscal year, which ran from July 2021 through June 2022, during its annual meeting held Nov. 1 at the Palms RV Resort.
A “remarkable” new trend was the average daily rate for Yuma hotels, which had an average daily rate of $111.70.
“When I started last year, I came here in July, I looked at our numbers from the prior five years. We had five days, not months, but five days when the average daily rate was over $100. Last year we were over $110. That’s a remarkable increase,” Carney said.
Yuma County has 40 lodging properties with 3,606 hotel rooms. “That is a lot of hotel rooms and that makes what we do a little bit more pressure,” he noted.
Visitors booked a total of 923,870 nights in hotel rooms in 2022, up from year 2021, and hotels made $104.7 million, significantly higher than the previous amount of $78.8 million.
“The hotels are doing a good job. Each of you is doing a good job, bringing people to this town every single day,” Carney said.
Another noticeable spike was the average daily rate during September’s dove hunt, when hotels had an occupancy rate of 75%, “which for that time of year is pretty considerable.” Rooms averaged $132, an increase of about 15% from the previous year.
Spikes and plateaus throughout the year are driven by events. Visitors come to town when the city hosts events and sports tournaments, economically benefiting the entire community.
“We should thank the city and the Parks Department for continuing to work on that,” Carney said.
Visit Yuma made some dramatic changes in the last year. It n longer hosts Date Night Dinners, instead opting to promote private businesses, such as Naked Dates and Martha’s Gardens, which hold Date Night Dinners for locals and tour groups.
This is more in line with Visit Yuma’s mission statement, which is to support the promotion and development of tourism through industry collaboration and strategic partnerships.
The organization still puts on some events, with one of the most popular being the Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade, which this year is slated for Dec. 10 with the theme of Neon ‘80s.
Membership is a key part of the organization, which contributes about 10% of its total revenue. Visit Yuma has 334 total members, including 45 restaurants, 24 hotels and 36 RV parks.
It also operates a visitor center and gift shop at 264 S. Main. Last year, the center welcomed 11,000 visitors. It also offers items from local companies, such as Mama Bella Hot Sauce and Redemption Candle Company.
The organization recently brought back the position of member liaison and hired Joe Teposte to fill it.
“We’ll be doing a little bit of a push over the next year to really kind of increase our membership,” Carney said. “And one of our biggest goals with membership is trying to make sure that we reflect what our members are looking for. Our activities are 100% of what you guys want us to do. We don’t want to be having any marketing program sales activity that doesn’t make sense for the greater of our community. And so we need the feedback. Joe’s there to kind of hear from you guys.”
Visit Yuma is also working to bring in tour and travel groups. Tour buses normally take 56 passengers on seven-day trips. Yuma is a good stopping point for some tours.
“We’re three hours from San Diego, we’re three hours from Phoenix, that is a perfect spot for bus tours to stop in between those two, a six-hour drive,” Carney said.
“So three hours of getting here and going out to the (Territorial) Prison, doing some other activities, doing a Date Night Dinner, and then spending the night with us.”
One of the biggest successes last year was Destination America, a tour company that brought four groups to town, each with about 30 to 40 passengers, who in total spent about $42,000 in the community.
This year, Visit Yuma is expecting 10 groups that will spend two nights, instead of one, an economic value of about $189,000.
With a renewed focus on marketing, Visit Yuma hired the marketing firm JayRay, based in Washington. The company worked on a summer campaign called Soak Up Every Minute, centered on Quartzite, Phoenix, San Diego, southern California, Mexicali and northern Mexico.
“It was all about enjoying and soaking up the sun and soaking up the water, going out on the river, going out to lakes and really enjoying it,” Carney said.
“We know that hotels dip in the summer. I know that it can be an easy thing to say, ‘Well, it’s warm here. Who wants to come here?’ We know that there are people that want to come here. There are people that want to enjoy the outdoors here and experience Yuma, when they can afford it a little bit more because in the summer, we got lots of hotels that are open and available to sell.”
The campaign cost $64,000 and garnered 10 million online impressions, 2 million billboard impressions and 33,000 website clicks.
“We were pretty happy with the success of the campaign,” Carney said.
The campaign was paid through funds from the federal Economic Recovery Act, with $101 million going to the Arizona Office of Tourism last year. The state agency handed out funding through the Visit Arizona Initiative Grant.
“We’ve been lucky to see some of our local organizations get some grants from them for some events,” Carney said.
Visit Yuma received $124,000 last year, and this year, it nabbed a $500,000 grant. “That’s a half a million dollars that we have to spend in the next year, marketing this community, putting it out and trying to get people to come here.”
The state will give out more grants next year, and Carney encouraged local organizations who put on events to apply for funds.
The local community got “a tiny fraction, like less than a percent of the grant that was awarded, compared to the rest of the state, and Yuma deserves more than that,” Carney said.
He invited event organizers to contact him for more information. Reach Visit Yuma at 928-783-0071.