Yuma’s history and, therefore, its economy, is rooted in its relationship with the Colorado River, according to Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.
“Without (Colorado River), there is no Yuma as we know it,” said Bobbi McDermott, a retired soil and water conservationist.
“Yuma is to ag what Detroit is to cars and what Silicon Valley is to computers,” according to Dr. George Frisvold, an agricultural economist with the University of Arizona.
It’s a fact well known by locals: During the winter months, 90% of North America’s leafy green vegetables come from Yuma. From November through April, the area produces 1 billion pounds of lettuce, equaling 170 million servings per day, and 6 million servings of food are produced per 40-acre field.
Agriculture is the main dollar producer for Yuma County at 50% of the county’s income, and 1 in 4 jobs in Yuma is related to agriculture, McDermott noted.
GYEDC, on its web page “The Convergence of Agriculture and Business,” notes that agriculture is a $3.2 billion a year industry. It grows 150 different types of crops annually. The integrated dairy and milk processing operations provide 700,000 gallons of fluid milk each month.
“Agriculture is the region’s historical primary industry which has given us our very strong water rights. The greater Yuma region is poised to grow within not only agriculture but food processing, which provides quality, good-paying year-round jobs to our citizens,” Engel said.
The Yuma region has increased its gross domestic product (GDP) by almost 20% in the last five years due in large part to investments in food production. Consequently, Engel noted, “We are the third largest metro economy in the state of Arizona.”
Companies such as Dole, Green Giant and Taylor Farms continue to invest millions into their processing facilities in Yuma, “which creates thousands of jobs that remove Yumans from the unemployment statistics permanently,” Engel said.
“We are also experiencing more food processing project interest. These firms need labor and water which our competing metros in Arizona cannot support,” she added.
Agriculture and the related industries are about two-thirds of the Yuma economy when talking about jobs and GDP, according to Paul Brierley, executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and recently appointed director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
“We see all of what’s growing in the fields, but there’s a lot of infrastructure that makes that happen,” Brierley said. “We’ve got the cooling facilities, all the trucking, there’s like 2,500 refrigerated semi-trucks a day that roll out of here. All the boxes that are needed for that, all the logistics and processing, the salad plants. There’s just a lot that goes on besides just what’s in the field.”
He noted that when an industry plays such a big part, it impacts other sectors of Yuma’s economy. “If you think about the two military bases, a lot of what makes that work is the civilian workforce, and the people who get out of the military and decide to stay in Yuma. If you didn’t have such a thriving community and economy that agriculture provides, this would just be a point where those people wouldn’t want to be, and instead they would get out the military and they wouldn’t want to stick around, so it really supports those things, too,” Brierley said.
YUMA WITHOUT WATER
The western U.S. has been in a drought for more than 20 years. McDermott imagined Yuma without the water it needs. “If agriculture is forced to reduce the acres they farm, which is what will happen if water supplies are cut, it will cause a domino effect through all related industries,” she said.
This would mean fewer farmed acres, fewer jobs, less equipment needed, reduced fertilizer sales, seed sales, agricultural chemical sales, and people who produce and provide those services, McDermott noted.
There would be fewer farm workers needed to do the necessary labor, and no longer would 20,000 to 30,000 folks cross the border daily. Schools would then lose students as families followed their jobs.
Retailers would have fewer customers, and as the population declined, new businesses would not come to Yuma. Upgrades to the internet, phone systems and technical industries would pass by Yuma.
“Yuma will not overnight become a technical or educational mecca. We basically have a great blue-collar community doing amazing things, but the young people would not be able to find many of the types of jobs that have been developed in the progressive and thriving agricultural industry if it were reduced or gone,” McDermott said.
In addition, city and county services and activities would have to be reduced as less tax dollars are collected.
However, the impact would be felt across the nation, not just in Yuma. “Where water flows, food grows. No farms, no food. Not a very happy thought,” McDermott said.
USING LESS WATER
A misperception is that farming in the desert is a waste of water that could be better used in the cities. “But that’s not the case. The reality is Yuma is like this amazing, unique ecosystem for producing these crops,” Brierley said.
With 350 days of sunshine a year, Yuma is the only place where many winter crops can grow. “Usually people think, oh, that can be produced somewhere else, but these tender green crops in the wintertime, they can’t, and so if you cut back (water) here, you’re literally going to be cutting back on what’s available in the grocery store,” Brierley said.
“The ecosystem is so perfect that we really have a lot of control over how things are raised. When you grow something in Yuma, it’s going to be high quality, it’s going to be high yield, very reliable food supply,” he added.
McDermott noted that farmers have spent billions of their own dollars to increase the efficient use of water on their farms. They level fields so all the water applied stays on the field. There is no tailwater. Only the precise amount of water that is necessary for each field is used.
Farmers use advanced technology to monitor how much water the plants need and use. Growers keep track of every gallon of water used. All their canals are cement lined.
Fields are engineered to most efficiently use water based on the various soils in the field, as every soil reacts differently.
“The on-farm water use efficiency is as high as is economically practical for them to continue in business,” McDermott said.
Brierley tries to get that message across by asking people to not look just at the quantity of water that’s used for a particular crop but what’s produced per unit of water.
“For every drop of water we use or every acre foot of water we use, what’s the value of the product produced with that? And that’s an important measure,” Brierley explained. “It says in the video, according to this economist, Yuma is about 75% more efficient than any place else on the Colorado River as far as what they produce with the water.”
As a result, Yuma growers are feeding more people with less resources and continually look for ways to become even more efficient. Brierley is heading up the University of Arizona’s Presidential Advisory Commission on the Future of Agriculture and Food Production in a Drying Climate. The goal is to find ways to help farmers stay productive even with less water.
“It’s hard in a place like Yuma because we already use 18% less water than we did 40 years ago, but we’re producing a lot more crops. In some cases, like with lettuce, double the crop that we used to produce,” he said.
Nevertheless, Brierley added, “as good as they are here, Yuma farmers are always trying to figure out ways to feed more people with less resources. And that’s kind of what the Yuma Center of Excellence is, a proactive effort by the growers to say, hey, we’re gonna help fund research to make us even better and more efficient.”
Technological advances are already being made. For example, soil moisture sensors that indicate exactly when a field or even a part of the field needs to be watered.
Drones and broadband are also becoming increasingly important. “They need broadband to send data. If you’re flying a drone and it’s looking for irrigation issues or things, you need to be connected to the cloud and then you can get recommendations on when to water and how much to water, when your crops are ready to harvest, and that kind of stuff,” Brierley said.
Efforts are being made to expand broadband across all farm fields. “If there’s a new technology or if researchers want to come develop new technology, you just know that any farm field you pull into, you got access to the cloud, and so you can put sensors out there, you can fly drones, you can put automated equipment in, and those are the kinds of things that I think are going to help us get even better,” he noted.
“There is always room for improvement with new technology, new practices, and that’s where I hope the university steps up and gives information to the farmers because the farmers are facing doing things differently. They need to know what are the impacts of growing a different crop or of fallowing for part of the year or putting a soil additive in that helps hold the water. There’s lots of different things that you could try,” he added.
WHAT MORE CAN BE DONE?
Local experts believe that more can be done. Engel pointed out that Maricopa County and its surrounding communities “need to employ responsible growth management programs with the water they were awarded. Yuma County is growing far faster than the national average as well so we need to ensure that our cities, citizens and industries have ample resources for the future.
“We will continue to do more with our water, like feed the world, rather than create more urban sprawl that isn’t sustainable,” Engel added.
“We’re all in this together,” Brierley said. “So anything you can do in your home with your landscaping and not wasting water around the house is certainly helpful …
“It’s so easy to go to the grocery store and get whatever you want. Our food is cheap, and it’s plentiful. That’s the message I like to get across too. We take that for granted, but it’s not a given, and the pandemic showed us we can have empty shelves, we can have supply chain problems,” Brierley added.
“Agriculture is not a given, if we keep saying conserve, conserve, conserve, and we all want to conserve, but there comes a point where you can’t. It takes water to grow these things.
“And another point people don’t get, as they say, oh, those farmers use all that water. Who’s actually using the water? It’s the consumers that are eating the food.”
