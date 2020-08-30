I keep looking at the record of 2019 temperatures for Yuma, expecting to see big variations of daily temperatures from last year to now, What I have learned is that every year at this time it is just HOT. Along with the humidity to make us uncomfortable, I don’t think it has been as breezy as in the past. The air is almost motionless. The good news is September is within days, and we have survived another summer.
Weather and fires have been the headlines for the past weeks, and the lack of monsoon activity. Along those lines, I thought I would write about the water cycle. We tend to look at events surrounding water, hurricanes, monsoon storms or just rain as individual events, but they all are part of a larger picture.
The water cycle is an endless process of water circulation going on throughout the world. The sun’s energy is transferring water from the sea and earth to the atmosphere in the form of water vapor. The soil and inland water bodies, through evaporation, and plants through transpiration (breathing), add large amounts of water vapor to the atmosphere, but most of it comes from oceans. Man, animals and machines add small amounts by means of respiration and combustion.
Air masses carry the water vapor across the earth, and the water vapor condenses into precipitation. Precipitation falls as rain, snow, sleet and hail. Some evaporates while falling and returns to the atmosphere. A small amount is intercepted and held by plants or by buildings, vehicles and other structures and machines until it evaporates back into the atmosphere. Most of the precipitation soaks into the soil; the part that doesn’t runs to the sea by way of streams and rivers. Groundwater gets there more slowly. Misuse and poor management of the soil will decrease the amount of water that soaks into the soil and increases the amount that runs off over the surface.
Some of the water that soaks into the soil is used by plants. Part of it moves through the soil beyond the reach of plant roots and into the water table, to underground reservoirs and to springs and artesian wells. Runoff on its way to the sea can be intercepted and stored for residential and industrial use, and it can be diverted for irrigation. Little water has been added or lost through the ages. The water cycle prevails in all places and at all times with neither a beginning or end.
Throughout the world, the need for water continues to increase. Population growth brings demands for more water. It is man’s management of the precipitation available to him that determines whether or not he has both the quantity and quality of water to meet his needs.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at rjsm09@msn.com.