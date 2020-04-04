Restaurant dine-in areas and bars have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but restaurants are still able to serve customers through drive-thru, carry out and delivery.
In addition, restaurants with liquor licences can sell beer, wine and liquor in sealed containers with food orders beginning at 5 p.m. (of course, only through drive-thru, carry out and delivery).
However, Yuma restaurants are still struggling to draw customers and get the word out that they’re not completely closed. Some of them have been getting creative. Chris Wheeler, owner of Prison Hill Brewing Co., hung a sheet with a handwritten message, which he called a “brand new state of the art sign,” to let people know that he’s offering takeout.
Some places, like J.T. Bros Sandwich Shop, set up tents outside the door, where employees hand off to-go orders. Owners Alex and Roxy Trujillo also operate another restaurant, The Patio, on the Desert Hills Golf Course, which completely closed down. The Patio is still open but with shortened hours.
“A good portion of our day will be lost, however, we hope to keep our staff working during the afternoon/evening hours,” they said in an online post. They urged customers to support J.T. Bros during lunchtime “as we have moved some Patio employees to delivery drivers at JT.”
They added: “Please continue to support The Patio, J.T. Bros and other businesses as we try to keep our people working so that they can provide for their families.”
Several restaurants, like River City Grill, are offering family dinner platters. Some of them are offering delivery, sometimes even free, for the first time.
To help these businesses, the Yuma Sun and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce have dedicated web pages to helping people connect with restaurants.
DiningInYuma.com (www.dininginyuma.com) is the Yuma Sun’s online directory of restaurants and food-related businesses. For people trying to decide where to eat out, it’s a handy list of eateries to consider, find a phone number or address, see a map and click to the website.
For businesses, the basic directory listing is free. The business owner can claim the listing, add a logo and description and update hours of operation and more.
“Whether your business is open, closed or only open for takeout or delivery, it’s especially critical right now for the public to easily find up-to-date information about your business,” explained Bill Regenhardt, the Yuma Sun’s digital sales and training manager.
For more information about the Yuma Sun’s business directory, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
John Courtis, the chamber’s executive director, explained how his organization came up with the idea of dedicating an online dining guide. “The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce was receiving many calls last week on which restaurants were open for takeout and delivery and did we know what restaurants were closed,” he said.
“The staff decided that it was up to the chamber to put together a comprehensive list, even though some of the restaurants on the list are not members of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. We thought it was up to us to provide the information to the residents of Yuma County.”
The list includes all restaurants in Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton. It also indicates which restaurants are temporarily closed.
The list, which has phone numbers and website addresses, is updated daily as new information is changing rapidly and can be found at www.yumachamber.org. The site can also be found at www.yumachamber.org/eat_local.
“This is another example of the chamber’s motto of ‘Connecting Partners — Fostering Opportunity,’” Courtis noted. “It’s important to support our local restaurants, as many of them support our organizations and nonprofits all year round. It’s time to pay them back.”