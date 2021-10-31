Fiscal year 2021/2021 was a year of wins and losses for the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. Julie Engel, president and CEO, reviewed the highlights in the organization’s year-end report.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented actual travel, so team members participated in virtual trade missions to Israel, Germany and Italy with the Transatlantic Business and Investment Council.
Arizona Western College completed its TBIC Apprenticeship Certification during this time as well. Engel noted that AWC was the first U.S. college to obtain this prestigious accreditation.
The GYEDC team spent a week with more than 10 companies in each location. “We were able to showcase our regional assets and establish relationships with companies that are interested in expanding into the U.S. market,” Engel said.
On the local front, the Broadband Action Committee was “very successful” with its efforts and next steps to ensure the entire Yuma County receives the best broadband and internet services possible.
The City of Yuma funded the study and Yuma County will be funding the infrastructure project.
“This was an 18-month process, but perseverance won the day,” Engel said.
“Sadly,” she added, “we were not successful in our efforts to lobby the state and federal lawmakers to amend the Yuma County Opportunity Zones. We put several man hours into this effort but were not able to succeed.”
However, GYEDC had wins and losses legislatively at the state level. Once again, the organization took the lead in running the rural infrastructure bill, with Rep. Tim Dunn championing the effort.
“Unfortunately, ideologies and not statistics drove the final decision,” Engel said.
On the other hand, the GYEDC-supported House Bill 2128, sponsored by Joanne Osborne, eliminated licensing fees for military and family members when moving to Arizona from another state where they are licensed.
“This is a tremendous burden for military families, and we’re proud to be able to eliminate this,” Engel said.
She pointed out that Yuma Proving Ground had a “profound impact” on the region when the military installation hosted Project Convergence for the first time ever. Several hundred visitors participated in this test, stayed in local hotels and ate in local restaurants. The project was such a success, the next Project Convergence will include Allied nations.
The Weapons Tactical Instructor course, hosted by the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, resumed at full capacity. This continues to be the catalyst for new hotels, restaurants, flights and rental car growth in Yuma County, Engel noted.
“We are humbly indebted to both military facilities,” she said.
To address serious issues with deficient military base housing allowance, GYEDC commissioned a study funded by the National Realtors Association. Engel pointed out that this study has had a ripple effect that is generating a great deal of activity towards multifamily housing along with nationally addressing the inadequate allowances our military personnel receive in multiple states.
“Our housing crisis goes beyond just the military. We actually have some recruits living in hotels and healthcare professionals traveling to El Centro to find housing,” Engel stated.
The University of Arizona hosted a Prosperity Summit where the needs for reskilling and recovery were made very apparent. Dr. Daniel Corr, president of AWC, and Engel were selected to serve on the National Reskilling and Recovery Network that was established by leaders in Washington, D.C.
“The pandemic has provided us with an opportunity to help redirect people who were displaced and directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic. A comprehensive guide was created with our state collaborators. AWC and UofA continue to be the driving forces in the local solutions for workforce training and reskilling.”
Foreign Trade Zone 219 continues to be a catalyst for growth in Yuma County. “We have seen a great deal of increased activity and interest due to our advantageous location and the ease in which you can activate your zone,” Engel noted.
Engel continued to lament the uneven recovery that is prevalent in Arizona and across the U.S. “Several prominent factors continue to be an issue across the United States, the most notable is the uneven recovery between rural and metro areas,” she explained.
The GYEDC report noted that post-recession recovery in Arizona has been uneven with Maricopa County seeing most of the benefits. In 2019, Maricopa expected a 93.5% five-year growth demand while the rest of the counties accounted for less than 7% combined, according to JobsEQ.
“We all have to take an active role in reversing the trend. I have said it repeatedly and will continue to say it – this is not sustainable as a state,” Engel said.
BUSINESS AND EXPANSION
The Business Retention and Expansion program successfully acquired more than $14 million in incentives for local employers expanding their facilities and/or their workforce.
In addition to the incentives, the program also saved local companies nearly $400,000 in workforce costs by bringing essential training programs to Yuma, instead of sending employees out of town for skills enhancement.
The BR&E program, in conjunction with Arizona Western College and Arizona@Work, created an electrical apprenticeship program as a solution to the ongoing issue that manufacturers and the construction trades were encountering.
GYEDC also collaborated with AWC and STEDY to create a Manufacturing Training Center which opened its doors to students in the fall of 2020.
GYEDC continued partnerships with OPRODE, an economic development entity in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, the Greater Yuma Port Authority, Yuma County and 4FrontED, as part of the 4FrontED initiative to promote and attract business to the Yuma region.
The team held the Second Binational Trade Webinar Series focused on the advantages of doing business in this region and with an emphasis in logistics. The videos are available on the 4FrontED YouTube channel.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC RECOVERY
The COVID 19 Phase II survey was performed from April through June. Twenty-two organizations from the education, private and public sectors participated.
The survey found that most companies were impacted one way or another by the pandemic. The top three areas of impact are operating from home, cancelation of events/meetings, and cancelation of staff travel.
Almost half of the companies applied for a federal Paycheck Protection Program, 17% stated that the PPP would allow them to hire more staff, 17% didn’t know, and the rest (64%) said it would not help them hire more staff.
On the road to recovery, 35% of these companies stated they had increased cleanliness and sanitation guidelines, followed by 25% incorporated remote working for employees.
Over 90% of these companies were positive about staying in business after the pandemic.
GRANT SUCCESSES
GYEDC helped the Greater Yuma Port Authority apply for an Arizona Commerce Authority Economic Strength Project grant in June 2020 in the amount of $500,000 to fund an infrastructure development project for the Gary Magrino Industrial Park adjacent to the San Luis Port of Entry II. It was awarded and fully funded in October 2020.
GYEDC applied for Economic Development Administration Public Works grant funds on behalf of the Yuma Multiversity Campus to fulfill Phase 2 of the development plan. Funds were awarded on April 28 in the amount of $104,000, which is 80% of the total project cost.
Phase 2 is a third-party sourced Strategic Assessment, Market Analysis, and Strategic Plan to provide a strategy to increase the local population’s access to skilled careers and combat the nation’s highest unemployment rate.
GYEDC and YMVC contracted with the Wrights Associates, which is working to complete the assessment and analysis by March.
“Several employers already understand the need for a skills training center and have shown their full support. The goal is not just to offer higher education but to offer training and skills for individuals to fill the positions Yuma business owners need to be effective. A locally developed labor force that meets the certifications and degrees required to reduce turnover resulting from hires made from outside the area will lead to economic recovery and resilience,” the report stated.
GYEDC also reported the following updates:
• John McCain Spaceport: GYEDC concluded the land feasibility study to confirm the Yuma region has the ability to house a small rocket launch spaceport and is now pursuing funds and support to apply for an FAA commercial launch license.
• Multifamily Housing Development: GYEDC co-hosted the Greater Yuma Attainable Housing Forum with Joselyn Cousins and Jon Ford from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. The forum was in response to the multifamily housing study GYEDC commissioned last year with grant funds and the help of Arizona Western College.
The report revealed the multi-family housing market in Yuma County is out of date, with the most recent development in 2002. It is also expensive and unable to meet the demands of the community’s growth.
This directly impacts employers in the region as well and makes it difficult to attract and retain talent, especially incoming service members, healthcare professionals and educators who migrate to Yuma.