This week is an important week for Yuma as it is across Arizona and the United States – and it’s all about our upcoming travel season.
After 18 months, on Nov. 8 at 12:01 am the international land borders with Mexico and Canada opened up for vaccinated travelers to come to the United States.
I hardly have to tell anyone here the importance of this, but I’ll help remind us.
Up to one-third of Yuma’s winter visitors who stay for more than 30 days (and an average of 118 days) come from Canada, and 23% of winter visitors who stay less than 10 days originate from Canada. Some were able to still fly in, but the importance of that open land border is paramount. It’s an exciting moment that comes as we are seeing the beginning of the travel season in Yuma hotels. The first week of November we saw occupancy in our hotels at 83.6% – which is equal to or improved from pre-COVID numbers. This comes as we’ve seen our community grow, with a few hundred new hotel rooms open in Yuma over the last two years.
The demand for travel is there, we saw it over the summer. American travelers had been pent up and provided an exciting and busy summer travel season. We expect the same pent-up demand from our winter visitors who had shortened travel seasons last year or lost their entire season. We hope this demand results in longer stays and additional visits from some of the winter visitors that stay at other cities in the region.
All of this comes at an interesting time for the hospitality community.
The hospitality community has been challenged the last few years. We lost up to 50% of our hospitality and service industry employees nationwide during the COVID pandemic, and most have not returned to the industry. We lost housekeeping staffs with 30+ years of experience, restaurant managers who grew their businesses from the ground and lifelong customer service people – all who have decided not to return to the careers they once had. We all saw more than one video over the last year-plus of an unfortunate situation involving tense moments, exhausted staff and difficult customers, which didn’t help bring back the staff that had been laid off.
That means a lot of our servers, baristas, front desk people and frontline customer service professionals will be new to service.
I say all of this to remind our community that the experience is the thing that leisure travelers will use to determine a return trip to Yuma. It will convince a business traveler that opening a business here is a great idea. It’s the thing that will turn a weeklong winter visitor into a longterm resident in the future.
So be kind as we eat in our incredible restaurants, have patience as you shop in our stores and welcome each visitor as you wish to be welcomed as you travel. Yuma has some of the most passionate people I’ve met, all proud of this community, so let’s show our best to our visitors over this winter so they keep coming back.
Marcus Carney ican be reached at marcus@visityuma.com, or 928-783-0071.