Costco Wholesale is on top again.
No surprise there. It seems that Yuma County residents want nothing more than a Costco. Once more it topped the wishlist of businesses that Yuma Sun readers would like to see come to the area.
However, right on its heel was Trader Joe’s, which had almost as many votes.
Yumans also very much want an Aldi grocery store and WinCo Foods. They almost tied, but Aldi barely edged out WinCo.
While the top four remained the same, except that Aldi and WinCo exchanged positions this year, the No. 5 spot was a tie between HomeGoods and TJ Maxx.
Many readers don’t want to give up on Costco. “First of all, a Costco … don’t we all wish for it every single year?” quipped local Realtor Irene Wilcomb.
“Our choice for a new business would be Costco. I called Costco last year and was told if enough folks asked for it, they would seriously consider it. Certainly worth a try,” Ruby Sargent said.
Mel Swanson explained why they want a Costco: “Higher-end products vs. Sam’s Club. Cheaper gas price vs. Sam’s Club.”
Jeannie Burley gave a reason too: “Fry’s and Walmart are always too crowded to shop for groceries. Costco has cheaper prices too.” She even knows where would be a good spot for it. “Maybe where Sears used to be? On 4th Avenue & 32nd (Street).”
Swanson, mentioned above, also wants a Trader Joe’s. He said he prefers it to a big market because of its quality food products. He too suggested a location for it: “There is a ready-built empty marked building on Foothills Boulevard.”
However, Vicki L. Spiers is OK if Costco and Trader Joe’s don’t want to come to Yuma. “I love our Sam’s Club and our new Sprouts. In my opinion, these two businesses have pretty much everything you think you need from the other two stores,” she said.
Joe and Claire Burgoyne would like to see an Aldi store in Yuma. “It would be good competition for our existing grocery stores, and keep prices down,” they noted.
Many other readers wished for an Aldi, and their wish almost came true when the company earlier this year considered two Yuma locations, possibly in town as well as the Foothills. But, unfortunately, Aldi halted the Yuma projects until it builds a central supply warehouse in Arizona, which could take about two years to complete.
Joan Burson noted that she wants the employee-owned WinCo to come to town because “it has low prices including a fantastic bulk food section.”
Carrol Martin described WincCo as “well run stores with great products and very competitive prices.”
A reader who did not share their name pointed out WinCo’s “great prices. We came from Washington and that was the main store everyone in town shopped at. They have a huge bulk section as well as a meat section.”
Bob and Sally Harnish remain hopeful for a WinCo. They explained why: “Over the last several years, many places that I had on the wish lists did come to town. Now, if Winco would settle in, that would be great. Outstanding produce, great prices, and would help keep local supermarkets in check.”
Many of the business wishes sent in this year were specific to the Yuma Foothills. Carol Truett wants another grocery store for the Foothills, such as an Albertsons or Sprouts. “I know we will eventually get a Del Sol, but I don’t think that will be big enough to take the huge crowds away from Fry’s,” she said.
Vicki L. Spiers’ wish is to have El Pollo Loco in the Foothills. “I know Yuma had one a few years ago downtown. I went a few times when I was shopping in the area. I also asked them to please consider building another one in the Foothills. That I would come more often if they did. Some of my friends have also said the same thing. Their chicken is a healthier alternative to fast food,” she explained.
She would also love another Dog Haus located in the Foothills. “As a senior citizen, it can be hard to travel into town just to pick up dinner or dine in. I am a full-time resident in Yuma and have sampled all the restaurants the Foothills has to offer and I do love the food they offer. But it would be nice to have a few more places to eat that are closer to home, especially when the one and only restaurant fills up pretty fast during winter visitor season,” Spiers said.
Irene Wilcomb, who was mentioned before, also hopes to see more restaurants in this area. “Since I live in the Foothills, I would love to have a Kneaders and In-N-Out out here. They both are really popular, and I think the Foothills community would support them both.”
Other than Costco, Lanny Tops also had wishes specifically for Foothills Boulevard, including a medical facility in the former and long-vacant Hank’s Market building, a coffee shop and a Neighborhood Walmart.
And I think that Herb Koth will be tickled pink to learn that his wish is coming true. “I would like to see a Washington Federal branch in the Foothills. They currently have two branches in town fairly close to each other,” he emailed.
Well, Mr. Koth, word is that Washington Federal, which now goes by WaFd Bank, has purchased the corner lot across from CVS (kitty-corner from Walgreens) on Fortuna Road with plans to build its newest branch on that spot.
Spiers isn’t the only one longing for the return of a business. Readers also wished that JoAnne Fabric and Craft Store, Outback Steakhouse and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen would come back.
Some businesses were desired by several readers. JoAnne was among them, but this list also includes Allegiant Air, Culver’s, Baskin Robbins and Panera Bread Co.
“I would like to see Allegiant Air come to Yuma. Its home base is Las Vegas and you can connect easily in Vegas, and it is very affordable. Many traveling to and from here use this airline and travel to Mesa or Palm Springs for service,” Evelyn R. Pribble noted.
“I would love to see a Culver’s come to Yuma. The burgers are delicious and the custard can’t be beat,” Susan Gleason said.
An unnamed reader said about Culver’s: “Great fast food with lots of choices, not just burgers. They are all over Arizona, why not Yuma?”
Even Yuma Sun photographer Randy Hoeft wished for a Culver’s. “If Lake Havasu City can have one, why can’t we?,” he asked.
A few readers want Baskin-Robbins in Yuma. “They have many flavors of ice cream and a huge selection of ice cream and cake combos that are delicious,” said the unnamed reader.
Red Robin is also highly desired. “I honestly can’t believe we don’t have one here,” Carrol Martin noted.
“I would love to see a Red Robin Burger place and a Jason’s Deli. Red Robin has really great burgers and Jason’s Deli has awesome deli sandwiches,” Barb Kramer noted.
Several readers really want a Panera in Yuma. “I think the year round locals and seasonal snowbirds would keep at least one Panera Bread very profitable,” Ron McGrath said. “I see that Phoenix and Scottsdale areas have 7-9 of them so it wouldn’t be that much of an inconvenience to support at least one (or more) here in Yuma.”
As always, readers send in wishes for businesses that this reporter had never heard before. “I would absolutely love to see HotDog on a Stick,” Rosie Torres said. “I remember always stopping at one when my family and I would go to San Diego. I guarantee that it would help our community. Their cheese on a stick is Da’BOMB!! Maybe even Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Shop too. Even a Wetzel’s Pretzels. I’ve always wanted these businesses here. And as for a store, I would love to see a Five Below. They carry awesome stuff for a very good price.”
And there are always plenty of other requests, for example, a Mongolian restaurant, an indoor mall and Southwest Airlines flights out of Yuma.
“My fantasy (as in never going to happen) wish is for Southwest Airlines to add us to a Phx/LA area route,” wrote Carrol Martin.
Some readers requests a business that installs and repairs over-the-air outside antennas, Southwest Lumber on Avenue B to be open on Sundays, a Dutch Bros. somewhere in the Yuma Valley, “maybe in the business development by Pat Connor at Avenue B and 20th Street” and a Hobby Bench, “maybe in the same Pat Connor development.”
B. Parker wants Honeybaked Ham because “having this business in Yuma would eliminate trips out of town to purchase their delicious hams or having hams shipped to Yuma with considerable shipping costs.”
A fast food restaurant Judy Blabe would love to see in Yuma is Salads To Go. “Their salads are good size and reasonable,” she said.
An unnamed reader hopes for a Whataburger. “I have lived in Yuma for 35 years. I moved here from El Paso ,Texas, where Whataburger fast food shops were plentiful. All these years I have wished for Whataburger to expand into Yuma, but it hasn’t happened yet. I do have a Whataburger when I travel to Tucson or Phoenix, but not here.”
Max Muffley wants a US Bank and a sports store. “I believe we (Yuma) is one of the very few towns/cities without a US Bank in the western US., definitely a need,” he said. “Also, since Sports Authority pulled out of the area a few years ago, there seems to be a void in our community for an ‘athletic sports’ shopping opportunity.”
Wilcomb, previously mentioned, said: “One big wish that probably will take a long time to come …. a DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse). Just a dream, I know …”
You never know. Sometimes wishes and dreams come true!