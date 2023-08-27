Over objections from neighbors and with a split vote, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a request to change the land use designation for properties on Magnolia Avenue from medium density residential to high density residential.

The plan is to build an affordable housing complex with up to 22 two-story apartments. Some of the commissioners who voted to approve the request noted a “desperate need” for housing in Yuma.

