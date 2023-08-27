Over objections from neighbors and with a split vote, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a request to change the land use designation for properties on Magnolia Avenue from medium density residential to high density residential.
The plan is to build an affordable housing complex with up to 22 two-story apartments. Some of the commissioners who voted to approve the request noted a “desperate need” for housing in Yuma.
The request was to change the land use designation for the 1.2 acres located at 430 and 440 Magnolia Ave. The properties have been vacant since at least 2010.
The proposed complex would have a similar look as the Mesa Heights apartments on Arizona Avenue, and a recreation area would be provided on site for residents. The intent is to start with a 12-unit complex and then add an additional eight units.
The Arizona Housing Development Corporation, a nonprofit development corporation, is the owner. The Housing Authority of the City of Yuma would manage it.
Staff had recommended approval of the request. The project also received support from Yuma School District One and representatives of Pecan Grove and Carver elementary schools.
During a neighborhood meeting held in June, neighbors noted concerns with traffic and density and problems with the current multifamily projects in the area. They would prefer to see a single-family complex similar to the five-nit project just to the east, they said.
During the public hearing, Tom Bedoya, a property owner in the area, said that the original proposal had called for single family housing.
“I wouldn’t like to see the apartments,” Bedoya said. “If they’re going to put apartments there, that’s going to take down the value of the homes.”
However, Michael Morrissey, HACY executive director, said the intent has always been to build apartments, not single-family homes.
Elizabeth Bedoya also commented. “I don’t oppose housing. People need homes. Apartments we don’t need,” she said. “People don’t appreciate apartments. They’re going to come in, 10 kids, five kids, four kids.”
She also expressed concerns with increased traffic and drug crime in the area. “I don’t want to see smashed babies … Think of the residents and the children,” she said.
As for the support of the schools, Elizabeth Bedoya noted: “I know the schools are for it. It brings more kids to the schools, but the principal doesn’t live there. The principals and the teachers, they don’t live in that area.”
Yuma County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked the city to look further into the flooding and traffic concerns. Commissioner Edgar Olvera said he checked the FEMA flood map “and it looks like that area is cleared from any flooding.”
Chairman Chris Hamel noted that while flooding still may affect this area, “no matter what type of housing we put on that area, I think it’s going to have an effect.”
Morrissey and Chris Thompson with Thompson Design Architects, also representing the property owner, tried to alleviate some of the concerns. They noted that tenants will be vetted and the units will be regularly inspected.
The target tenants are families, and the aesthetics will be elevated from the existing apartments in the area. “These are not basic apartments. These are similar to the Mesa Heights development. A high-quality level of living is what the owner is attempting to provide here,” Thompson said.
Olvera noted that HACY does a “great job” managing Mesa Heights “so I’m pretty excited for this project in the case that it does move forward.”
“I know there’s some concerns about crime and stuff about some of the things that are going on in the community right now,” said Luz Acosta, HACY business and development officer. “But with Mesa Heights, we have 18 partnerships with agencies that promote higher education, nutrition, healthcare, I mean, you name it, we have it, and it’s our intention to bring those resources to this community.”
Morrissey also pointed out that HACY partnered with the Yuma Police Department years back to create a police substation on Magnolia Avenue. “So there is a police presence,” he noted.
Thompson explained that, with or without the density change, the owner intends to fully develop the property. “As we know, construction costs have increased significantly. So in order for a project to make financial sense, it becomes more and more important to fully develop and improve the property to its maximum capability, and that’s what the owner is attempting to do is to make this property be able to serve as many as possible and provide as much developed space as possible,” he said.
Morrissey pointed to the need for housing. “We have an opportunity to make a difference in this community for people in need. We just reviewed our waiting list recently. We have over 3,500 families in this community that are in need of affordable housing,” he said.
Commissioner Branden Freeman agreed, noting, “Earlier today before I came to this meeting, I was at a stakeholder and listening session with the Arizona Department of Housing talking about our housing problem across all of Arizona and how we address it. We need more apartment complexes just like this. This is a perfect example of a great infill project especially in that area. I’m completely in support of moving forward, especially in the higher zoning. We need more units.”
Commissioner John Mahon said he understood the need for more housing “of all different levels,” but he questioned whether this project is a good fit for this particular area.
“Housing is desperately needed here in Yuma,” Hamel said. But he still expressed concern with bumping up the density.
The commission voted 4-3 to recommend approval of the land use designation to the City Council, with Hamel, Scott and Mahon voting against it. However, the council will have the final say.