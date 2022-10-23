Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring women who take the lead at Yuma’s military installations. These stories first appeared in the September-October edition of BIZ magazine, a publication of the Yuma Sun.
Women are not only an essential part of the workforce at the two military installations in Yuma, but some of them also serve as leaders in a traditionally male-dominated field.
Some of these leaders shared how they got there and what it takes to fill their roles. They also shared the advice they give to young women who wish for careers in the military and the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Here are two of their stories:
ANDREA L. BARRON
Andrea L. Barron, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marines, serves as executive officer of Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) at the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
From Byron Center, Michigan, Barron has an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Michigan and a master’s in homeland security from Pennsylvania State University. She has three stepdaughters with husband Paul.
As the executive officer, or “XO,” as it’s commonly called, her duties involve running the staff, overseeing a lot of administrative and legal procedures and ensuring that the commander has the right information he needs to make a decision.
Barron, 41, also fills in for the commander in his absence. VMX-1 has more than 350 Marines, as well as some government civilians and contractors.
She attended college on a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship and was commissioned into the Marine Corps in 2003.
She explained what drew her to military service. “I believe good citizenship involves some type of public or community service. A neighbor who was good friends with my older sister had joined the Marine Corps and that was my first draw to the Marine Corps.”
To reach her current position, Barron noted that “being a knowledgeable professional who is ready to work hard and always keep learning is key. No one has all the answers, and if you cannot admit that you have more to learn, you are really going to struggle.”
Her advice to young women who want to follow in her footsteps includes keeping a sense of humor. “Don’t take yourself too seriously,” she said.
It’s OK to have fun, but they should always watch what they do and who they hang out with. “All kinds of people join the military, you’ll meet some of your best friends,” Baroon said. “But you also need to exercise discretion and discernment. Most service members are wonderful people, but as with any group, you should not assume every single person has your best interest at heart.”
Barron pointed out that “each situation is what you make of it. You will get out of your training and work experience what you put into it.”
And, she added, “find someone you admire to emulate. Consider asking them to mentor you.”
Barron also noted that it’s ultimately up to the individual person to achieve their goals.
“Although the military is extremely male-dominated, it is also largely a merit-based organization,” she noted. “No system or organization is perfect, but there is room for everyone to succeed here. The military is a great place to achieve your American dream because your success is usually almost totally dependent on your effort and performance. There are also a lot of high quality, caring leaders who will mentor you and help you reach your potential.
“I love the Marine Corps and everything it offers us. It is not always easy, but it is rewarding and the Marines themselves are the best part of the job.”
Although she’s reached some amazing goals, Barron still has more she wants to do. “After the Marine Corps, I would like to invest some of my time volunteering with organizations that help children and/or foster service dogs,” Barron said.
ALISON KEENAN
Capt. Alison Keenan, 29, is the installation adjutant at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Under her immediate area of influence, she has three administrative clerks, two postal clerks, a postal chief and an administration chief, which initially deterred her “since it didn’t feel like I would be able to make that wide of an impression or help many people,” she said.
“However, in the admin world, there’s not much that makes it to my commander’s office without me knowing about it,” she noted.
Keenan and her Marines maintain all orders and directives for the base, ensure new Marines and sailors arriving on deck are properly joined to the unit, run the military side of the post office, and thoroughly edit any awards for individuals who are leaving the air station, leaving the service or are retiring from service.
She grew up in Spokane, Washington, with her parents and sisters. “From the get-go, my parents tossed the three of us into every and any sport while we were growing up to keep us busy,” Keenan recalled.
After becoming a successful athlete in various sports in high school, she attended a year as a prep student at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, and then was admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. She jas a bachelor’s degree in English and is working on a master’s degree in psychology.
She was commissioned into the Marine Corps from the Naval Academy in May 2017. The initial draw to Annapolis was the camaraderie, the desire to travel outside her home state and ultimately being a part of something larger than herself.
“I’ve always had a strong desire to help and serve others, so once I got to school, I fell in love with everything it stood for as an institution and the future service that can go along with attending,” Keenan said.
She explained why she chose the Marine Corps over the Navy. “I pursued a commission as a Marine officer because it required me to continually seek to better myself physically as well as morally. It presented a challenge. When I commissioned, there was still work to be done in order to be the best leader – and, later on, administrator – that I could be.”
While she works in a support role, she has always followed the mentality that if she meets the standards for that position or job, there should be no difference in performance regardless of gender.
“It’s been interesting working with combat units who weren’t used to having female Marines around, and I considered it an opportunity to set future women up for success by proving that I could meet and surpass the same standards as my male counterparts,” Keenan said.
“I have been extremely fortunate that while some of the senior leaders I have worked with over the years haven’t been used to working with women, they were open to any comments or recommendations that I brought up to make sure all the females in the unit were supported and appreciated.”
To young women who wish for careers in the military, Keenan offers both professional and personal advice. “Professionally, show up knowing your job and get stuff done. The best way to excel is to be fully familiar with your role and responsibilities. You never want to show up feeling like you could have prepared more,” she said.
“Personally, working in a male-dominated field can be rough, but you need to realize that female integration is still in its infancy in many units in the military, the Marine Corps especially. Don’t let that discourage you from doing your job to the best of your ability.”
As for her future goals, Keenan said, “I plan to hopefully take a command position somewhere following my next fleet tour. I currently don’t intend to stay the full 20 years but have no immediate plans to leave the service.”
For now Keenan shares her life with two dogs. “Family is something I foresee in the future, either while still active duty or once I’m out, but it hasn’t happened for me yet.”