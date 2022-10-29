Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring women who take the lead at Yuma’s military installations. These stories first appeared in the September-October edition of BIZ magazine, a publication of the Yuma Sun.
Women are not only an essential part of the workforce at the two military installations in Yuma, but some of them also serve as leaders in a traditionally male-dominated field.
Some of these leaders shared how they got there and what it takes to fill their roles. They also shared the advice they give to young women who wish for careers in the military and the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Here are their stories:
An aerospace engineer and Army civilian, Robyn Tiaden, 41, is chief of the Aviation Systems Branch at Yuma Proving Ground. She’s originally from Bellingham, Washington.
Tiaden has a master’s degree in program management, which she earned while working at YPG. She is married with an 11-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.
YPG, an independent testing organization for the Army, supports all the branches of service and private industry. Her unit focuses on aviation tests, manned and unmanned aircraft systems and munitions.
“They bring something to us, and we conduct the test, and then we report back to them how it did,” Tiaden explained. “Sometimes it’s just video data, sometimes they just want to see, does this thing even work? Does this parachute open? Does this thing shoot properly? So we’ll just put cameras and things, but sometimes they need actual data.”
They use all kinds of instrumentation. “Safety is a huge part of what we do because we have a big range, but we do dangerous things.”
Her unit is made up mostly of engineers that do the job of a test officer. Although others have support roles, the engineers are the ones that run the tests.
Every day is different. “It’s very dynamic, and that is definitely one of the exciting parts about working specifically out here, every single day, something’s different.”
Her job is really to make sure that her team leaders have the resources they need to do their job. “If that’s getting more people, or maybe there’s an issue, or maybe our instrumentation is having a problem and we need to dig into it further, I make sure that they have those resources so that they can be successful.”
Her unit works closely with a private contractor called Trax. She’s typically in charge of 10 to 12 government civilians and 10 to 12 contractors.
Tiaden started working at YPG, right after college. She started as a test officer and later became a team leader and then branch chief.
“I think a lot of engineers will say that when they were little, they loved taking things apart, seeing how they work, having an overactive imagination. That was me at a young age,” she recalled.
Math and science interested her, so she started taking engineering classes in college. But, she added, “I definitely was still very interested in things that fly and things that go to space. So I decided to just go for the aerospace aspect of that.”
She joined extracurricular programs and clubs associated with NASA and worked with a satellite building group. She got to ride a zero-gravity aircraft with the slang name of “the vomit comet.”
“It kind of flies in this up and down motion, where you get 30 seconds of zero gravity and then 30 seconds of double gravity to go back up. And then it does that about 40 times,” Tiaden said. “It was like one of the highlights of things that I’ve done in my life, I think, the closest that I’ll go to floating in space.”
The engineering field might be male-dominated, but Tiaden believes this might be changing. She was the only female in a lot of her classes. “I was just determined to keep going forward and not let anything bother me. I never really had too many issues of people trying to put me down or people saying you can’t do it.”
She became a supervisor at YPG when she was 29. “I was a little younger than, I think, most, but it was the right time and right place. I also kind of came out of college a little early, too. So I had a number of years working out here already.”
At some point, she became interested in helping others and leading them along. Being a leader came naturally. “It was just a matter of being confident and putting in really good effort to try and produce a good product, and people recognize your good work and build up your reputation over time.”
She also applied for opportunities that became available. “Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose, but just keep on going.”
Eventually, the opportunity to step in a leadership role came along and she continued “growing and building. You don’t know everything before you get there. You do the best you can.”
To young women who wish to have a career in STEM, she gives this advice: “I would say, don’t be afraid. If you’re interested in math and science, pursue it. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Sometimes people don’t want to make it look like they don’t know something and so they won’t ask the questions. There’s no shame in not knowing something, even something simple like an acronym. If you don’t know it, just ask, and people are actually more willing to help you than you would think.”
Confidence is also important. “There’s something out there, too, called impostor syndrome, which is kind of a self doubt. I’ve seen it happen more with females, just because of a cultural thing, where sometimes guys are more outspoken, especially in an environment where we’re working with military stuff. Sometimes the females can step back and be a little quieter, but never doubt your own abilities. Accept your accomplishments. If you start saying to yourself, am I good enough? Can I really do that? Yes, you can.”
They should also go outside their comfort zone. “You never really know what experiences might come your way or what new people might come into your life and change things for the better. If something’s really turning out to be miserable, you can stop it later.”
If she hadn’t joined groups in school, she might not have gotten the opportunity to fly in zero gravity, she noted.
Tiaden also recommends that they surround themselves with positive people and stay away from naysayers “trying to steer you away from a goal.”
She also believes in forgiving and forgetting. “Don’t waste time dwelling on things that can put your mind out of focus,” she said. “I don’t really run across too many males that actually put you down or treat you badly, but there’s an occasional bad apple in a bunch. When you run across that, forget it, forget them, put them aside. It could be hard to do, but keep your eye on the prize.”
She also suggests that they do their research. “The grass may not always be greener on the other side. Like coming out of college, I had a few different job offers. The private industry ones paid quite a bit more, but man, those jobs really didn’t seem so exciting. There was a lot of sitting behind computers. And in the end, I chose to go with daily fulfillment over pay, but ultimately it paid off. Over time, you start making more money, you get into different positions. For me, it wasn’t just about money, like you got to be happy in your daily fulfillment.”
As for the future, first is her family. “I have a little bit of a young family. My son just turned 11 and my daughter is 6 and so a lot of the activities that I do in my spare time are really surrounding them and their sports and their activities. So, in time, your focus can kind of shift a little bit career wise,” Tiaden noted.
For now, she wants to keep doing what she’s doing. “I really just love what I do. There’s a lot of flexibility in the job we have,” Tiaden said. “I just hope to keep helping people, inspiring people. I love helping others reach the goals that they want to reach in their careers. I really love helping others find that spark, that excitement, that moment where they reach something that they wanted to do, just helping them get there, mentoring people. That’s kind of been my focus as of late.”