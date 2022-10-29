Robyn Tiaden

An aerospace engineer and Army civilian, Robyn Tiaden (left) discusses Yuma Proving Ground’s aviation systems mission with County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi. Tiaden is chief of the Aviation Systems Branch at YPG.

 COURTESY OF YPG

Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring women who take the lead at Yuma’s military installations. These stories first appeared in the September-October edition of BIZ magazine, a publication of the Yuma Sun.

Women are not only an essential part of the workforce at the two military installations in Yuma, but some of them also serve as leaders in a traditionally male-dominated field.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you