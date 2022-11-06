Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring women who take the lead at Yuma’s military installations. These stories first appeared in the September-October edition of BIZ magazine, a publication of the Yuma Sun.
Women are not only an essential part of the workforce at the two military installations in Yuma, but some of them also serve as leaders in a traditionally male-dominated field.
Some of these leaders shared how they got there and what it takes to fill their roles. They also shared the advice they give to young women who wish for careers in the military and the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Here is one their stories:
Savanna Silva, 35, is the metrology branch chief at YPG. Metrology is the study of measurements. She is in charge of a branch with 30 employees, eight directly under her supervision.
Silva was born in Seminole, Oklahoma, and has been in Yuma since 1999. She is mom to 7-year-old twin boys and has a bachelor’s and a master’s in system engineering.
At YPG, her branch is responsible for determining whether they can proceed with testing. They establish baselines,examine how things perform over time and look out for potential degradation in equipment and materials. They use a lot of different technology in tests that allows them to spot deformities before they reach critical failure.
Silva’s job is to ensure that her team members are well prepared to do their jobs. “I take care of them in terms of their training, making sure that they have the knowledge and skill sets to be able to perform their jobs accurately, that they have the workspaces to do so, the tools to do so.”
She also has to ensure that her own capabilities are up to date and that she can spot anything at the end of its lifecycle.
She’s been at YPG for a combined 11½ years, first joining the installation as a data collector. “I decided that wasn’t what I wanted to do and went back to school for engineering,” she said.
Silva got her bachelor’s degree in 2013 and that same year, became a test engineer. Her job was to test ammunition performance.
“Sometimes my job consisted of blowing things up. It consisted of us seeing how fast things go. It was a lot of fun,” she recalled.
Then mid-year in 2021, Silva stepped into her current role as the metrology branch chief.
Silva has always enjoyed challenges. Before becoming an engineer, she tried different fields. She went to community college and studied child development. It wasn’t for her. She dabbled in business and science, but engineering pulled her in.
“Growing up, I’ve always been around electronics. My grandparents and my uncle owned a small aircraft. So I got to fly my very first aircraft at the age of 17. Super fun, super thrilling. I loved it.”
She enjoyed hands-on activities that required her to “use my brain. I love being able to just kind of go beyond just what is at face value,” she said. “And so I came out here as a data collector, and I was working on test vehicles. And I said, wait a minute, I have ideas. I like thinking outside the box.”
She decided she wanted to be more than a data collector. At the time, she had recently married another YPG engineer, and he encouraged her to go back to school.
She made the leap and started taking classes in Yuma at Arizona Western College and the local University of Arizona for two years. Then she had to go to the actual university.
“I had to make the hard decision, let’s go down to one income, and let’s do this. And so I spent the next three years determined, and I explored a variety of programs. And honestly, the one that fit best for me was systems engineering. That’s what my bachelor’s and my master’s are in.”
Silva wanted to be able to troubleshoot. “When I talk to kids and when I teach my classes for the U of A now, I say, as an engineer, you are a problem solver, so figure it out.”
With her bachelor’s degree in hand, she rejoined YPG as a civilian and went out to schools, from elementary to college, “to touch people’s lives and be able to give them hope. And the reason why I say that is because, as a female coming up into STEM, it’s not something that’s highly sought out by females at all. I would have a huge class with only a handful of females that were in there,” Silva said.
“I gotta tell you, doing the math classes, doing the science classes, those weed out people, and if you don’t have an appetite for it, you’re not going to stay true to it. It takes true commitment to get through a STEM field.”
What does it take to get there? “For me, it took having a support system for myself. My husband was a great support,” Silva said, adding that, having gone through it himself, “he totally understood the pain that I was going through.”
“When I was working for my master’s, I was working 40-plus hours a week, plus I was doing two classes a semester. I also have a set of twins, and they were I think about 3 or 4 years old at the time. And it’s a lot of long nights, 18 months of constant go, go, go just to get it done.”
But Silva was determined not to let circumstances overcome her. “Being an adjunct lecturer for the U of A Yuma, I see females in the program, and they ask me, what does it take? And, well, you have to be determined, you can’t give up. You will fail, but the key is, don’t let that failure keep you down.”
Silva added: “Some people feel like they may not be adequate enough for it and it breaks my heart because people are as good as their drive, if they are putting it forth. As long as you put forth that effort, and you have a drive to do it, you’re going to be fantastic at it. Because you’re going to put in the effort, you’re going to study, you’re going to try to learn, you’re going to try to overcome those blocks that you might have.
“And you’re figuring out what works for you. One way doesn’t work for everybody. You have to figure out whatever your recipe for success is.”
They also need to believe in themselves. “You are going to be your biggest cheerleader,” she noted.
She found some particular advice from her father very helpful. It’s advice she uses to this day. CIA: control, influence, appreciate.
“You control the things you can control. So you will control your study, and you will control the amount of time that you put towards going to class. You’ll control watching your lecture, you’ll control doing your homework, right?
“Things that you can’t control, you need to try to influence. For instance, if you got put into a study group, and those people are not necessarily team players, but you can’t do anything to change it, all you can try to do is influence them to be better, to be a productive team member.
“If you can’t control or influence either one of those, and say, for instance, you took an exam, your teacher thought you did really well, but he lost them all and decides to give everybody an 82%, just to average it out. Well, at that point in time, you need to just appreciate the situation for what it is because there’s nothing you can do in ways to change the outcome.”
Other advice she shares with young women interested in STEM: Don’t let what other people say bother you. “Sometimes a female doing well or being in a leadership role may be perceived differently than a male doing the exact same thing,” she noted.
However, “if you are doing what you’re supposed to be doing, you are where you need to be,” she added. “You shouldn’t force yourself to be somebody you’re not, but in the same token, you should be doing it the best that you possibly can.”
Use other people’s hurtful words or disagreements to grow. “Yeah, they happen, grow from it, strengthen yourself, make yourself better.”
Silva also urges them to take advantage of opportunities, whether they are in their lane or not. “You have to be able to take things that are out of your lane, to show that you’re able to diversify into a multitude of things, that you can be molded into whatever they need you to be molded into, and that’s for anybody, not just women, and be able to take the road less traveled. It’s also the more difficult road, but it is the more fruitful road.”
Moving from platform to platform as the workload dictated, Silva found a “true love” workwise. “When you find whatever that true love group is for you, stick with it,” she said. “When you find something that you absolutely love, do it. And when opportunities come, don’t be afraid to try for them.”
When the opportunity to be a supervisor came along, Silva took it because she enjoys helping people grow. “I’m scared, I’m nervous, because it’s something totally out of my spectrum. But I wanted to see if I can make something out of this. And, you know, I’m blessed to say that that was the door that was meant to open.”