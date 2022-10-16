Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring women who take the lead at Yuma’s military installations. These stories first appeared in the September-October edition of BIZ magazine, a publication of the Yuma Sun.
Women are not only an essential part of the workforce at the two military installations in Yuma, but some of them also serve as leaders in a traditionally male-dominated field.
Some of these leaders shared how they got there and what it takes to fill their roles. They also shared the advice they give to young women who wish for careers in the military and the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Here is one of their stories:
Nicole L. Brooks (formerly Hammerle) leads a squadron of more than 230 personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. She is the senior enlisted advisor currently assigned as the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214 sergeant major.
“Being a sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps is one of the most challenging yet rewarding and fun jobs,” Brooks said.
Hailing from New Era, Michigan, Brooks graduated from Shelby High School in 2003. She has a bachelor’s degree in social and criminal justice from Ashford University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in forensic psychology from Liberty University.
Brooks, 38, is married with four children, which include two bonus sons from her marriage, ages 14 and 12, and two daughters, ages 7 and 5.
She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in April 2004. At that time, she was working in a factory, with the intent to go to college ... eventually. “However, I never found myself getting ahead,” she noted.
A friend invited her to go with her to the Muskegon Michigan Recruiting Station where her boyfriend attended physical training as he prepared for boot camp.
Staff Sgt. Kristopher Korreck, now retired gunnery sergeant, explained to her all of the opportunities, incentives and advantages of enlisting in the Marine Corps. She immediately enlisted as an intelligence specialist and found herself standing on the yellow footprints at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island 10 days later.
“I never looked at it as if I was competing in a male-dominant field. I have always been a competitive person. As a young Marine I focused on outperforming my peers: physically, educationally and in experience,” Brooks explained.
However, as she continued to develop into a leader, she redirected her focus to ensuring the success of the Marines around her and those under her charge.
“If you truly take care of the Marines within your formation, ensuring they are progressing personally and professionally, you strengthen the team,” she said. “This responsibility includes guiding Marines and sailors through life challenges and overcoming them, setting goals and achieving them. When everyone on the team comes to work with pride in themselves and what they are doing, they are going to be focused and give it their all. When you build a strong team, everyone wins. “
To young women who wish to pursue careers in the military, Brooks offered this advice: “Set goals and identify the steps that are necessary to achieve them, whether it is to serve your country, earn a meritorious promotion or be the commandant of the Marine Corps.
“Every day you should strive to be a better version of yourself, whether it is reading one more chapter of a book, doing one more pull-up or taking a couple hours out of your day to volunteer or help someone.”
Her future goals include retiring from the Marine Corps and pursuing a career “where I am active in the community, where I am able to inspire people to be the best versions of themselves.”