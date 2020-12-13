A relative of Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith told her she, a girl, could never be a Marine. She set out to prove him wrong by outranking him.
When Sherry Needham, director of TV Services at Arizona Western College, asked her boss at the fast food restaurant where she worked about becoming a manager, she questioned her ability to handle the job. Instead of being discouraged, she took it as a challenge and was soon managing her own restaurant.
Diana Gomez always seemed to be the youngest person and the only woman in the room. She also had to prove herself repeatedly, but she persevered and now leads the community’s well being as the director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
A panel of Yuma female leaders, some of whom work in male-dominated fields, recently shared their experiences of how they got to where they are now. They talked about having to prove themselves over and over, especially when they were the youngest and/or the only female in the room.
In a AWC Career and Technical Education webinar held Dec. 9, these “exceptional women in the workforce” talked about what drew them to their fields and the challenges they overcame.
The panel featured Smith, Gomez, and Needham as well as Gladys Brown, airport director of Yuma International Airport and Rolle Airfield; Stacy Gutierrez, owner of Nicklaus Engineering; Kimberly Kahl, executive director of Yuma County Chamber of Commerce; Nicolle Wilkinson, project management director of CBRE Heery; and Shanen Aranmor, founder and chief wellness welder at Weld Like A Girl and AWC welding adjunct faculty.
Many of the women took circuitous and nontraditional paths and overcame challenges before reaching their current positions. For Aranmor, her biggest challenge was being a woman in the welding industry and having to prove herself every day. It was hard to get people to believe her. When she quit her “big girl job” to start Weld Like a Girl with the goal of teaching children to weld, people thought she was crazy and that she would “burn the children and burn the building down,” even though she’s a “safety nazi.” But she’s learned that once she proves herself, the skeptics treat her like family.
Similarly, Gutierrez had to prove repeatedly that she could do her job as an engineer. Her advice is for women to “believe in yourself, bet on yourself. Don’t let excuses get in the way. See past the excuses and limitations and succeed.”
She noted that she wasn’t the smartest student nor the smartest engineer, but failure was not an option for her. “I took a bet on myself” and overcame hardships knowing that in the end the sacrifices would be worth it.
Wilkinson had to figure out how to pay for her education. She encouraged women to “figure it out” and research scholarships, work study and other opportunities. In her case, she waited tables and cleaned houses.
“Don’t let there be excuses,” Wilkinson said.
She also had to overcome being a woman in a male-dominated field. Her youthful appearance didn’t help when most project managers were expected to have grey hair or no hair. When she started working at the city’s Public Works Department, the workers called her “donut girl.” She didn’t take offense. Rather, she won them over by buying them donuts. She advises women to use self-deprecating humor and be willing to make fun of yourself.
“Don’t take offense. Be open to criticism and coaching,” Wilkinson said.
Finances could also have been an obstacle for Needham, but she took whatever job came her way, including telemarketing and fast food. When she realized her boss at KFC thought she was “stupid,” she turned it into a positive. “She gave me a challenge to overcome,” she noted.
Needham made it her goal to learn every job in the restaurant. She was soon managing the new restaurant.
Brown noted that for some women, self-sabotage might be the biggest challenge. They might question whether they can start a business or whether they should take risks. Another challenge might be overstressing over situations they can’t control. Her advice is not to overstress, in particular about situations they can’t control and to focus on creating solutions.
Challenges will inevitably come up. Don’t be discouraged, Gomez said. With financing, there’s always a way, even if it means eating a lot of ramen. Women will be questioned, especially if they don’t look the part. Criticism will “sting and hurt at the time, but take the experience and challenge it. Let it be the motivator,” she added.
However, Gomez pointed out, sometimes “we are our worst critic.” The key? Perseverance and knowing what one’s capabilities. No matter how challenging it seems, there is a way to make it happen.
For Kahl, the biggest challenge was being a mom and having a career. “It is possible, but it is not simple.” She wanted to have a career, but she didn’t want to spend a lot of time away from her son. So she quickly learned to trust other people. Her son flew everywhere with her and had a babysitter in every city.
As for Smith, after being questioned, she joined the Marines and outranked her skeptic her entire military career. If a woman chooses a male-dominated field, they have to believe in themselves first and have confidence in their abilities. Then people will follow them, she said.
“It’s how you carry yourself and the confidence you exude,” Smith noted. “Have confidence in yourself. You’re going to fall down, but you have to get right back up. Go get it. The challenge is you believe in you first, then everyone else will believe in you.”
For more information on the AWC CTE program, email career.tech@azwestern.edu or call 928-344-7567.