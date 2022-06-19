With classical music in the background, courtesy of the Yuma Civic Orchestra, guests at the recent HerStory Tea Party learned how three local women have overcome their challenges.
The Territorial Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association hosted the fundraiser, designed to celebrate women, at the Yuma Civic Center.
This year’s tea party had more of a French theme, with guests receiving gifts, thanks to Yuma Regional Medical Center, that included a “gratitude” teacup. A silent auction raised money for scholarships for women in the community.
Due to their community involvement, Jeri Jo Padilla, Stefanie Littlewood-Moody and Sharon Merz were invited to share their stories.
Padilla said she was confused when she was invited to share her story because she’s not a businesswoman. She is a family and consumer science teacher at Gila Vista Junior High and a student at Arizona State University, studying for a degree in special education.
But her husband pointed out that running a family is a lot like running a business. Padilla is married to Mike, and they have five children, Adam, Jessica, Levi, Erik and Randi Mae.
Like most families, her life is full of craziness, but she is an optimist. “My grass is greener where I am because I water it,” Padilla noted.
Her “watering” activities include being a Yuma County 4-H leader and a Cub Scout leader with Wolf Pack 8051. She is a sewing leader and a big believer that boys should be able to sew.
She is involved with Yuma Youth Soccer Association and the Special Olympics and a member of the Sharing Down Syndrome Arizona Yuma Chapter.
When she’s not watching her kids in their activities, she enjoys sewing, quilting and camping.
In addition, as a mother of a Down Syndrome child, her life includes many visits to doctors and therapy and other special needs.
Her life might be hectic, but she’s amazed by how everything works out. “I knew all along I was being prepared for the life I have, and where I am is where I need to be,” Padilla said.
She shared “Welcome to Holland,” a poem essay by Emily Perk Kingsley, to illustrate how raising a special needs child is like preparing for a trip to Italy and landing in Holland. It’s not a bad place, it’s just different. On arrival, she had to buy new guidebooks and learn a new language. Holland might not have the Michelangelo David nor the gondolas, but it has windmills, tulips and even Rembrandts.
“If you spend your life mourning the fact that you didn’t get to Italy, you may never be free to enjoy the very special, the very lovely things ... about Holland.”
Littlewood-Moody teaches eighth-grade science at Centennial Middle School. She was born and raised in Yuma with twin Lia Littlewood, she was analytical and methodical, while Lia was the wild and crazy artist.
Littlwood-Moody lives by six rules:
No. 1: Don’t dwell on the past. She was the quiet twin that always said no. Once she stopped thinking negatively, she started to have more fun. She thought who she wanted to be, not who she had been.
She was in the Air Force working as a dental hygienist, which was “financially rewarding and disgusting.” Her personal life was a mess. She was recently divorced and her dad had died.
She asked herself: “Do I stay miserable or change?” Littlewood-Moody realized she was ready for a change. “Divorce is hard, but it doesn’t define you,” she said, noting that too many times women get stuck for no reason.
“If you are unhappy with where you are, make that change,” she said, noting that people can’t fix other people, as women want to do. People have to do it themselves.
Littlewood-Moody decided to become a science teacher because she loves science and has been “blowing stuff up” since she was a little girl.
No. 2: Don’t feel sorry for yourself. It’s easy to get wrapped up in one’s own problems. Instead, Littlewood-Moody focuses on what a situation can teach her. Both her parents had died of cancer. She could have stayed hurt and angry after her divorce.
Instead she chose to …
No. 3: Embrace change … remember it takes time! People tend to keep doing things the same way because “we’ve always done it this way.” The old Stefanie didn’t like change. Now she’s the first one to sign up for something new.
No. 4: Don’t give away your energy. You get what you put into it, she noted. When someone is upset with someone else, half the time, that other person doesn’t know it. Instead, put your energy into the people and things you love, she added.
No. 5: Don’t give up after failure. If one of her students fails, she teaches them that it’s not the end of the world. It’s the time to learn, research, study and start a new plan. Failure can be beneficial.
Littlewood-Moody pointed out that she started teaching late, in her 30s, but her life experiences now help her in her new career.
No. 6: Stay humble. It’s a lesson she learned from her dad, a mason and the most humble person she’s known. He never complained, she recalled.
When Sharon Merz was 15, she wanted to be an accountant and in charge. She was going to be the first in her family to graduate from college.
But her little sister was dying of cancer. One summer they went out to see if they could catch a boyfriend. They ran into a couple of guys. She liked a guy with a slick car. She thought the guy with him was a dork. She ended up marrying the dork.
After her sister died, she decided to stay home from college for one year and started working at a grocery store. She was the only female checker. It was the first time she faced discrimination. Only the men were allowed to make extra money by working overtime and on holidays.
In 1970, her husband inherited a trailer park. He persuaded her to move to Yuma, promising that it would only be for five years. They lived and worked on the property for 30 years.
In 1973, they invested in a Tom’s vending route. Again, she faced discrimination. Her husband wanted her to keep the books. They said no, they don’t involve women in the business. But she didn’t take no for an answer.
“My philosophy has always been ‘sometimes you don’t find your way – you make it,’” Merz said, noting that opportunities for women have come a long way.
They sold the vending route in 1999, and she opened Pioneer Express Lube and Car Wash in the Foothills with son Gary in 2000. Merz enjoyed the gift of giving people good service. In particular, she loved talking to senior citizens.
They sold the business in August 2021 and now she’s retired. “If you are not dead, you are not done. I’m not dead. I’m open to something, I know not what. We’ll see where God puts me,” she said.
While working had been Merz’s hobby, she has also enjoyed serving the community. She is a member of the Foothills Rotary Club, serves on the residential board for the City of Yuma and is active in the Gloria de Cristo Lutheran Church.
“Remember you are blessed where you are,” Merz added.