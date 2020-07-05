Culture can easily be defined as an organization’s personality. It encompasses the attitudes, values, ethics and beliefs that are shared by those who work there.
In March, before the stay-at-home order and related life-changing circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a panel of Yuma-area business and community members shared the importance of developing an organization’s culture.
Now, with the pandemic still in full swing, the Yuma Sun is sharing the information for businesses that might be thinking about their own organization’s values and culture.
The Yuma Area Nonprofits Institute Council presented the event on March 5. Karina Jones, a member of the council, described YANPI as the “chamber of commerce” for the Yuma nonprofit community. It serves, supports and promotes Yuma County’s nonprofits and provides training sessions and networking opportunities. It is housed at the Yuma County Library District’s Nonprofit Resource Center.
The panelists noted that culture is more than a building or the signage hanging around it. It’s more than an environment. The panelists included Andy Robinson of Target, Terre Catanzaro of JV Smith Farms and Tyrone P. Jones of Church of the City.
“One of my favorite things to talk about are intangibles like culture, specific value-driven culture. It determines what we do and how we do it,” Karina Jones said. “Ever been to a restaurant and think they’re so nice? Or the vibe is so cool? You want to be there. When you love these places, these stores, what you’re really saying is you love the culture they have.”
Robinson has been working with Target for more than 10 years. They tried to recruit him for five years, and once he got to Target, he realized he should have made the jump a long time ago. “It’s not the money. It’s the culture. Any team member will always mention culture. They embrace it. We call customers guests. We don’t have employees, we have team members. The mentality starts there,” Robinson said.
He believes in giving recognition to those who deserve it. “There are always opportunities to get better, but lead with what they’re doing well and they will want to keep winning. If we take care of our team, they’ll take care of guests,” he noted. “Celebrate what you want duplicated. If a team member is doing well, celebrate them publicly.”
It doesn’t cost anything, but it does so much for that team member, he added.
Robinson also pointed out that it’s one team, not just one person making it happen, and everyone has a part to play. “It’s my business, it’s their business,” Robinson said.
He suggested building a spirit of ownership by involving everyone. “Everyone has a voice,” he noted.
And it shouldn’t just be about work. “We’re part of this community. We should be active members of the community,” Robinson added.
He believes in shifting from “we get to” to “we have an opportunity to … I don’t have to do this. I have the opportunity to help those who are homeless, living in poverty, etc.”
Karina Jones noted that JV Smith is known for having a “culture of caring.” “You really can see how much you have a heart for the local community, but also a heart for your employees. People don’t realize how much you take care of your employees.”
Catanzaro explained why: “You don’t have a work and home life. You have a life. Hopefully both are happy, but there are bumps along the road.”
The company has employees in Arizona and other states as well as in Mexico, and employees in all locations are involved in their community. “The more you do together, the more like family you become. There’s something in your heart that happens when you go volunteer. When you come back, it’s two different people. They have that giving spirit,” Catanzaro said.
Not that it’s easy, she added. “Culture is like a diet. You work hard and you work hard and you finally get to your goal and that maintenance is hard. The minute you get there, you start to gain weight. Time for a little refresher,” she said.
It’s not always thinking about oneself; it’s thinking about others. “We’re all human. Our initial reaction is to be offended,” Catanzaro explained. “We try to use an outward mindset behavior when something affects us. ‘You made me mad’. We try to go beyond that initial human reaction. What happened before they came in? What struggles were they having? As far as work and how we work together, we not only worry about how they’re doing, how their work is flowing, but we also worry about the people beyond work. If we’re aware of their struggles, it makes it easier for us. It’s a great place to work. We try to make it a family,” Catanzaro said.
When there is a problem with an employee, she will never humiliate them in public. Rather, she’ll invite them to her office. “I consider the trust that has been placed on me. The reputation of the company is mine to honor or spoil,” she said. “I have a job because others have achieved results.”
Karina Jones noted that sometimes culture is what people don’t do. She asked the panelists how they handle when someone is negatively affecting the workplace.
Robinson explained that sometimes it’s just frustration because they feel left out. It’s important to be inclusive of everyone. “If someone feels they don’t have opportunity, they’re not being recognized, if something is going on that needs to be addressed, talk to them and make sure they feel first and foremost that they are being respected. Make sure to move things in a positive direction. Control the environment as much as possible. You can’t control people, but make the environment friendly, healthy. Get them to a good place so they embrace it again,” he said.
“More communication, less correction, and keeping workers in the loop so they feel appreciated,” Robinson added.
When someone is being toxic, Tyrone Jones said, sometimes all it takes is a conversation to help the person understand the organization’s mission and vision. “Identify the problem area. The bottom line is the buy-in,” he said. “We have certain values we remind people of on a certain basis, either the team or the people who come to church.”
The church strives to make people feel like they belong. “We want people to think of our church as a safe place. It can be very unsafe outside, and people need a safe place to go to, no matter the background, ethnicity, nationality, etc., and allow them to express themselves,” Tyrone Jones said.
The church also wants its members to have an impact on the city and build up the community. “The goal is not a bigger church. Lives are being transformed. Sometimes you think bad things happen to you until you hear others’ stories. We celebrate people’s lives, what they once were and who (they) are now,” he said.
“And then they can make a difference in other people’s lives. Then the city becomes better,” he added.
Catanzaro agreed that when a company takes care of its employees, it has a snowball effect on the community. “We do our best to keep our employees healthy and engaged and give them a good style of living at work.”
Karina Jones said she often questions the “why” and invites board members to ask themselves why they are doing what they do. “Everybody’s ‘why’ may be different. Get back to that ‘why,’ why are you so passionate about volunteering?”
Don’t waste time comparing yourself, according to Tryone Jones. “Target is not trying to be Walmart, they’re trying to be Target. Be excellent at what we do.”
Karina Jones asked the panelists how an organization can develop values. Tyrone Jones suggested regrouping as a team and thinking about what the organization does best and how it can improve upon that. “Come to an agreement: this is what we are. This is in our DNA.”
He noted that every organization should take time every few years and analyze what they want to be.
“Even if I am not the leader of the organization, go back to the leaders and ask what our values are. Then help carry that culture. Staff should be able to carry that culture even if the leader isn’t there,” Karina Jones added.
For more information about YANPI, email yumaareanonprofitinstitute@gmail.com or go to https://www.liveunitedyuma.org/yanpi.