YPG: AMPV undergoes intense testing at U.S. Army Tropic Regions Test Center

The recently developed Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) has undergone extensive testing at all three of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s natural environment test centers: Yuma Test Center, Cold Regions Test Center in Alaska and Tropic Regions Test Center in the intense jungle of Panama, seen here.

 COURTESY OF US ARMY

The M113 Armored Personnel Carrier and its variants are iconic vehicles in the history of mechanized infantry.

First fielded in 1962, it was ubiquitous during the conflict in Vietnam and has seen service in virtually every American military action in the ensuing decades.

