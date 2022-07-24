YPG commander reflects on first two years in command

Two years into his command at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, it is clear that Col. Patrick McFall (right) took the reins at a pivotal moment in the Army’s–and YPG’s–history. Having steered a course through the peak of the COVID crisis while maintaining YPG’s position at the forefront of Army modernization efforts, McFall is looking to the long term by going back to basics. As he plans for the YPG of the year 2035, two phrases guide him: “People are our core capability” and “our can-do culture.” “Those two statements define YPG in my opinion,” he said.

