YPG hosts ERCA Soldier touchpoint to get feedback

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground has conducted extensive developmental testing of prototypes of the XM 1299 self-propelled howitzer and recently hosted the third Soldier Touchpoint of the system held at the proving ground. This event marked the first time that soldiers have been able to drive the vehicle in realistic conditions in the natural environment.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHAUER

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is at the forefront of Army modernization efforts.

Perhaps the highest profile test projects at YPG in recent years supports the Army’s top modernization priority: long range precision fires.

