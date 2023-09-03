YPG hosts Javelin missile operational test

American adversaries have felt the deadly power of the FGM-148 Javelin missile for more than two decades. U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground recently hosted large operational tests of an upgraded version at Cold Regions Test Center earlier this year, and at Yuma Test Center this summer. The updated Javelin is lighter, smaller and boasts better target-acquiring optics that the legacy version.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF US ARMY

From tanks and armored vehicles in the invasion of Iraq to fortified insurgent bunkers in Afghanistan, American adversaries have felt the deadly power of the FGM-148 Javelin missile for more than two decades.

First fielded in 1996, the self-guided Javelin projectile allows Soldiers to seek cover as soon as they have fired it.

